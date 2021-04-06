A family affair: Bikers and Bobbers draws big crowd for fishing

Kim Wilgocki had come out to Pawnee Park in Columbus the last two weekends with her family, but no one had caught any fish.

That is until 8-year-old Blake Wilgocki caught the first fish at Bikers and Bobbers Kids Fishing Event Saturday at the park.

The event was put on by Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter, a 501(c)3 nonprofit where motorcycle enthusiasts help victims of child abuse and provide education. Bikers and Bobbers was an appreciation day for the kids, acting President Ed Bogue said.

“Hopefully by us being here today, it makes the kids comfortable with bikers. We’re not bad and it shows that we care,” Bogue said. “April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month and we are all for the kids.”

The group has several of events planned for this month, including a pinwheel garden in town.

Saturday's activity kicked it all off as dozens of families and around 10 nonprofit members spread out around the water. Ducks swam in the pool at times, and some younger children played a game of fishing with fake fish and magnetic poles inside a kiddie pool.

Although the group held the event to appreciate others, different families at Bikers and Bobbers said they were glad to spend time together.