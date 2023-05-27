Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When you get to the Wiese family farm, you better be prepared to laugh.

Between 9-year-old “queen” Landri Wiese, the quick wit of the Wiese brothers – Tim, Doug and Pat – and the quiet but kind head of the family Gary, a warm welcome awaits you on their farm.

Located in Lindsay, the Wiese operation began in 1943 with Leo and Bertha Wiese. At the time, they started with 150 head of cattle, and farmed 500 acres.

After Leo passed away in August 1972, Gary took over the family business. He currently runs the farm alongside his sons – Pat, Doug and Tim – and their families. The Wiese family includes Gary and wife Linda; Pat, wife Nancy and children Brody and Landri; Doug, wife Audra and children Rhett and Lily; and Tim.

Now, the feedlot has about 1,000 head of cattle and they grow corn and soybeans on about 2,000 acres.

“That’s what I know what to do,” Gary said, adding he enjoys the lifestyle and the people in the agriculture community.

Since taking over, Gary previously told the Telegram that a lot has changed in the way of technology. Automation has affected every step of the process.

“The feeding has become mechanized and you weigh everything compared to the way it was years ago, you just kind of guessed at,” Gary said in a February 2023 article.

Gary said he’s proud that his sons have stayed in the business. Everyone has a role: Tim does most of the spraying, Doug does the planting, Pat handles the cow/calf side of the operation and Gary does the feeding.

“(You) fill in wherever anyone else needs you,” Gary said.

Linda does the cooking, runs errands and does the bookkeeping for the family.

When Linda started, she said they used a pencil and a calculator. Now, the numbers are much bigger and Doug has helped to get everything computerized. Linda said that’s made it much easier.

Working with family is working with family, the Wieses agreed. Similar to a marriage, Gary added. You have good days, you have bad days and other days you just shake your head, Pat said with a laugh.

“It’s a family thing, it’s not just one person it’s a family (that) has to do it together,” Linda previously told the Telegram.

“You talk over (the problem at hand) and move on,” Gary said of having his family by his side. “We’re just trying to feed America.”

Even the younger Wieses have started helping out. Last harvest season, Brody ran the grain cart, Nancy said. Landri has begun helping Nancy with the cooking for the crew.

Gary was recently named Outstanding Senior Farmer by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee and was recognized at the 54th Annual Rural Recognition Banquet on March 21. He was also named Cattleman of the Year in 1993 by the Platte County Cattleman.

“I was honored that the county thought of me,” Gary said.

Looking forward, Linda said the hope is that her grandkids will one day take over the operation.

“It makes you feel good that you know that life has been good to you, and that it can be passed on, that you keep it going,” Linda said.