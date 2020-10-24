A feeling of family: Hash vital part of Scotus community

Her job grew into a full-time position and, throughout the years, has worked in every office at Scotus.

For over 25 years, Hash had been heavily involved in organizing the annual Scotus Gala, which is the school’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“It was a big moneymaker, so it was a lot of hours of work,” Hash said. “It was a lot of fun because it was a great way to meet other chairpeople, the parents and you really got to know them on a different basis rather than just as a parent of a student.”

Hash returned to a part-time position in 2015, though she still volunteers with the Gala. She now assists the activities and development offices.

“In activities and athletics… there’s no day ever the same. I think that’s probably what I enjoy most,” Hash said, adding that even a rainy day can cause a chain reaction of games being canceled, resulting in her making phone calls to various officials and members of the media.

Her longevity with Scotus makes her an important piece of the puzzle.