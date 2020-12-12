A few facts about Nebraska’ smaller Fishes

Fish are among the most biodiverse and interesting vertebrate groups on the planet, playing vital ecosystem roles, supporting considerable commercial, recreational, and artisanal (traditional) fisheries, and delivering critical ecosystem goods and services for the world's human population. These intrinsic, ecological, and socioeconomic values of fish are well recognized.

Out of almost 110 fish species that are documented in Nebraska, eight out of ten of the most common species sampled over the last 60 years are fish that would be considered small fishes or minnow species. Most of these fish have been sampled by seining in rivers and streams throughout the state on periodic sampling basis to note long-term population trends. In general, some minnow species populations have increased in size, some have decreased and some have stayed the same

It is apparent that through point and non-point source pollution in our water systems has caused serious declines in the diversity/abundance of our fish populations; especially the less tolerant species such as dace, darters and shiners. There is much effort needed for baseline data of our fish population going forward to restore habitats for the declining populations we are seeing.