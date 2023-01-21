A fitting name: Remember When Photography celebrates 15 years in business

Ginger Willard, experienced photographer, videographer and self-proclaimed memory-preserver, started her business, Remember When Photography, as a way to make some money on her hobby 15 years ago.

"I’ve always been into computer graphics. I went to school for multimedia, I learned graphic design, video editing, web design, 3D animation," Willard said.

After graduating college, Willard said, she moved back to the Columbus area and started working for an area photographer as an editor, then at The Columbus Telegram as a graphic designer. Her sisters thought, with her skill, she should do photography still as a side job.

"They kind of guided me in starting a business and it just kind of took off from there," Willard said. "I love capturing people's memories, I love giving a little bit of an artistic eye to senior pictures and weddings."

For a while, Willard said, she did some studio photography, but it just wasn't worth it when she evaluated how much time she was investing into it compared to how much she was making, especially when she rented a studio space.

"What I found is scaling back allowed me to jump forward. I used to do everything from newborn to maternity photos, anything anyone called me for, I did," Willard said.

With three kids and another job, Willard said, on-location photography in her free time has proven to be a better fit for her skills and work-life balance.

"More focusing on wedding and marketing videos, it really allowed me to grow, have a target audience and lower my expenses by not having a studio and doing on-location photography has really allowed me to grow," Willard said.

Willard's friend and fellow photographer Kelly Seier, owner of Kelly Reigle Photography, said the two like to bounce ideas off of each other and develop their skills together because where Seier is a little more spontaneous with her approach, Willard is more detail-oriented and wants to ensure every detail is correct.

"She's very intelligent when it comes to all the technical issues, she knows what she's doing, any questions I've had, she's had the answers to," Seier said. "She's very knowledgeable on how cameras work and if she doesn't know something, she will find out."

Seier said the two were friends for some time before she got into photography, playing pool occasionally. When Seier decided she wanted to get into photography and got herself a nicer camera, she said, they had something to talk about besides pool and became closer friends.

In the 15 years since she started Remember When Photography, Willard said, technology has changed quite a bit. Drones, for one, have become more common, prompting her to have had a drone license since 2016 and always keep up with whatever equipment is needed to do her best work. The technological advancement of both cameras and the technology used to consume the media they create, she said, has been astonishing.

"It's always changing and it’s a little overwhelming at times to focus on your clients but still in the background be educating yourself so you're continuing to grow and provide your customers, clients with better quality photo and video," Willard said.

Seier said this trait is a key to success in the field of photography, something she and Willard have both had to keep up with in order to do what they do.

"Dedication and education (are key). Definitely keep yourself updated with all the programs and keep learning, don't stop learning, don't get stuck doing the same thing over and over," Seier said.

Willard said her favorite part of doing marketing photography and videography is seeing what her work can bring to her clients' products and services. With video content posted to social media, she said, her clients can showcase their products and services anytime and anywhere.

"They're able to get that client from five states over and to see that work for them overnight. When they're salesmen, they work 9-5 but your video content online is working for you 24/7," Willard said.

Willard said her favorite part of wedding photography, though, is seeing moments she can capture for clients and preserving memories for them that they might not have caught themselves.

"With weddings, it's a different story every week. I love to capture emotions of the day, the parts that the bride and groom don't get to see," Willard said. "I love to capture a father tearing up when he sees his daughter for the first time in her wedding dress. I love to capture a grandma putting her wedding day earrings on her granddaughter."