A FRUITFUL CAREER: Struck has loved helping people of all ages

She said she always tried to treat the people at david place like they were her own grandparents.

"If you don't care for their needs, then you're not taking care of your grandpa and grandma — that was my philosophy," Margie said.

Margie said she always had a lot of love for the residents and, for years, would cry bitterly when they passed away. When that changed, she knew it was time to move on.

"I've cried worse than some family members," Margie said. "But the last three deaths I didn't cry. And I said, 'This isn't me. It's probably time.'"

She wanted to get back her compassion, Margie said, so — for the last five or six years — she has been a school nurse at David City Public Schools.

"I went from taking care of an 88-year-old to an 8-year-old. And you know what? They have a lot of the same problems," Margie said, laughing.

Margie said she loves working with kids. Some of her own grandchildren attend the elementary school, so some of the other students have also wound up calling her grandma.