A FRUITFUL CAREER: Struck has loved helping people of all ages

Margie Struck is planning to finish up her 45-year nursing career at David City Public Schools, the same district from which she graduated high school.
But, before she retires at the end of the current school year, Margie's husband, Jeff Struck, and other community members want to see Margie recognized for the life of service she's led.
"She has been a pretty dedicated person to the community," Jeff said.
Margie and Jeff met while she was studying nursing at Central Community College — then known as Platte College.
"My mother was a nursing instructor and that's how we met," Jeff said, chuckling. "I told her I corrected her tests, which I obviously didn't. But that was my line."
After completing her nurse's training in 1975, Margie worked at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln for about three years. Then she and Jeff got married and moved to Alaska, where Margie spent some time working for a hospital in Anchorage.
After living in Alaska for few years, though, Margie and Jeff returned to the Midwest and settled down in David City. For the next 35 or 36 years, Margie took care of the residents at senior living community david place, 260 S. 10th St. in David City.
"I love the elderly. I've learned so much from the elderly," Margie said. "...Especially since I'm a gardener. I learned a lot of tricks from those guys."
She said she always tried to treat the people at david place like they were her own grandparents.
"If you don't care for their needs, then you're not taking care of your grandpa and grandma — that was my philosophy," Margie said.
Margie said she always had a lot of love for the residents and, for years, would cry bitterly when they passed away. When that changed, she knew it was time to move on.
"I've cried worse than some family members," Margie said. "But the last three deaths I didn't cry. And I said, 'This isn't me. It's probably time.'"
She wanted to get back her compassion, Margie said, so — for the last five or six years — she has been a school nurse at David City Public Schools.
"I went from taking care of an 88-year-old to an 8-year-old. And you know what? They have a lot of the same problems," Margie said, laughing.
Margie said she loves working with kids. Some of her own grandchildren attend the elementary school, so some of the other students have also wound up calling her grandma.
"When these little kindergarteners are crying, it just breaks your heart. So I pick them up and sit them on my lap and ask them what's going on. Just like a grandma, I guess," Margie said, chuckling again.
But at the end of the ongoing school year, Margie plans to retire and become a full-time grandma.
"I've got eight (grandkids) now," Margie said. "I want to spend time with my 14-month-old and my 9-month-old. The older ones are going to preschool and day care and the others are in school. And I just want to take time and enjoy these little ones."
