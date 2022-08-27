A gathering of vintage and new: Urban Farm Boutique celebrates five years

Urban Farm Boutique Owner Patti Stuthman has always loved doing crafts, she said, and that inspired her to open Urban Farm Boutique.

"If I had a tagline, it would be that -- we're a gathering of vintage and new," Stuthman said.

The shop, located at 3121 13th St., features a selection of antiques, décor, apparel and handcrafted items from local vendors. On Aug. 25, they celebrated five years in business with an open house.

Stuthman said one of the best parts of the business' five years in business has been the culture of 13th Street.

"I love being on 13th Street, part of the downtown businesses. I think Columbus is flourishing for small businesses and it's a great time for entrepreneurs right now," Stuthman said.

Stuthman said the biggest change since opening has been the size and variety of things the shop offers.

"We’ve definitely expanded into our back area. We expanded into a baby boutique and gift area, we carry the Fusion Mineral Paint line," Stuthman said.

In addition to carrying products by 25 local vendors, Stuthman said a local designer also operates out of the shop with printed works.

"We also have Kimberly from RSVP Designs and she does posters, invitations, things like that, so we have definitely expanded in that area,"Stuthman said.

Frequent customer Desiree Johnson said that variety is what sets Urban Farm Boutique apart from other handcrafted or vintage shops.

"It seems like every time I come in here there's new stuff and sometimes I'm not even gonna buy something, but I'll just come for a release and just a calm," Johnson said.

The shop's variety, Stuthman said, means a very flexible inventory. Some of her items are one-of-a-kind, many of them handmade, and may only be in the store for a short time.

"A lot of our things are unique and one-of-a-kind. We always tell people if they see it, they better buy it because it's probably not going to be there the next time they come in," Stuthman said.

For the fifth anniversary open house, Stuthman allocated parking lot space to Anna Street Trolley, an ice cream vendor located in an old trolley car. Stuthman said she's always looking for new small businesses to partner with, for events or space in the shop.

"We love bringing new small businesses in to join us, like Anna Street Trolley and we’ve had a coffee shop do a little pop-up. We’re always promoting other small businesses," Stuthman said.

Cheri Luedtke, a good friend of Stuthman and frequent helper at the boutique, said there is also a variety of customers, some coming from hours away to look around.

"I think it’s welcoming. It’s welcoming and just a fun place to come. People are always happy and willing to help you find something if you’re looking, or just let you look around," Luedtke said.

Luedtke added that she knew from the start the store it would be a success because of Stuthman's love for what she does.

"I knew it would be successful. She’s always had a passion for this kind of stuff and she a long time ago had a little shop and I helped her then," Luedtke said. "I knew when she decided to do this it would go over well in Columbus."

For the open house, the shop featured an autumn motif, complete with leaves, orange hues and warm neutral tones throughout. Luedtke said Stuthman and her staff work hard to make the shop cohesive and welcoming.

"Patti’s got a good eye for what she likes, how she likes to decorate," Luedtke said. "She’s got really good gals that have made a lot of friendships with the people that come in and shop."