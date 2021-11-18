'A gift': Asmus reflects on past 6-and-a-half years at chamber

Ever since moving to Columbus in the early 1990s, Kara Asmus said she always wanted to work at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Around six-and-a-half years ago, Asmus had the chance to when she was hired as the chamber’s workforce programs and recruitment director. When talking to Asmus, it doesn’t take long to notice her passion for recruiting and the many opportunities in Columbus.

Although Asmus has enjoyed the work, the chamber announced this week Asmus is leaving at the end of the year. Asmus will stay in the community she's called home for 30 years as she’ll join the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) as a coordinator.

“It was just a gift for me to have had that opportunity,” Asmus said of working at the chamber. “It’s been tremendous. I have really enjoyed it. Honestly, it’s been something that I have wanted to do for many, many years. … I feel really blessed to have the opportunity.”

Asmus started at the chamber in July 2015 in which she led the Chamber’s Drive for Five workforce initiative.

The Drive for Five program provides area high school students the chance of creating a connection to local businesses as a way to build relationships and gain information about what opportunities are available in Columbus. The program also offers job shadowing options, allowing students to get an idea if they want to pursue a given career path.

The Drive for Five program isn’t only about retaining students in the area, it also helps bring in potential employees to the community.

Asmus also worked on recruitment, readiness, retention, retraction and relationship, said Chamber President Dawson Brunswick. He added Asmus has developed the Drive for Five program to where it is currently.

“(She) has assisted area businesses in filling countless jobs,” Brunswick said. “The Drive for Five investors, Chamber team and our members will greatly miss Kara but we wish her well and know her successor will continue her excellent work.”

Brunswick said since there are over 2,000 unfilled positions in the community, his top goal is filling Asmus’ position. He added by Asmus staying on until the end of year, the process finding her replacement should be completed faster.

Brunswick said what is needed in the role is an individual who is fervent about the area.

“Our next workforce development team member needs to have a strong passion for Columbus and the ability to connect with workers of all ages to attract and retain workers in the Columbus area,” Brunswick said. “This person will work with a wide variety of businesses and organizations that invest in the Drive for Five, which allows every day to be different and exciting yet challenging.”

During the past few years, Asmus has collected her fair share of memories. She said she cherished working with students, helping them discover their passion job-wise and connecting them with a mentor. Additionally, she liked being on the road where she attended job fairs, telling folks about the possibilities in Columbus, she added.

She said the Chamber has built one of the best recruitment and retention programs in the state.

But ultimately, Asmus said she enjoyed working with her Chamber “team.”

“Every single one of them has a unique gift and set of talents that they bring to the Chamber,” Asmus said. “I’ve loved the people who I worked with.”

She added she treasured the volunteers who have made a great contribution to the city. Asmus also liked the festivities such as Red, White, KaBoom! and Columbus Days, saying “there just wasn’t a bad minute working at the chamber.”

But as the old saying goes, “Everything good must come to an end.”

Asmus said she has more goals she hopes to accomplish that she believes she can complete through the NCF. She said when she volunteered for the Columbus Area Future Fund, she was able to connect with Nebraska Community Foundation staff.

“I saw the work they were doing to grow Nebraska, inspire people and challenge people to dream bigger and make those dreams a reality,” Asmus said. “That really excited me.”

Meanwhile, Asmus said she won’t forget how amazing her experience was at the chamber.

“I just want to thank everyone,” she said. “Thank you for this fabulous opportunity and for the gifts that they saw in me and the support that they gave me. It’s been a ride of a lifetime. I’m just really thankful and feel very blessed.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

