'A gifted performer': Przymus receives acting recognition

Scotus Central Catholic senior Luke Przymus was recently named an Outstanding Male Performer during the Class B Play Production Championship.

The school’s one act team competed at state on Dec. 10 where Scotus placed fourth overall. The Shamrocks performed “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” which is based on the classic tale of the same name that follows the story of Dr. Jekyll and his alter ego, Mr. Hyde.

Przymus played the role of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which he described as fun to portray.

“It's very challenging because I had to play two different characters,” he said. “And … I had to change back and forth in a split second. I think I welcomed the challenge when I first got the role. I wanted to do well and I think … my performances have led to team success, which is the most important thing.”

And, Przymus noted, he was able to get silly at times during the play.

“When I was Mr. Hyde, I got to just play around on stage sometimes. After I killed one of my fellow cast members in the play, when his dead body’s on the floor, I kind of slapped him in the face,” he said with a laugh. “Just for fun, and that was part of his character.”

Scotus one act co-director Melanie Mimick noted that Przymus is deserving of the recognition.

“Luke has worked so hard for this honor, and I can't think of a more deserving young man,” Mimick said. “It has been an honor to coach him over the years and watch him grow into a gifted performer.”

Przymus said he wasn’t prepared at state last week to hear his name called for Outstanding Male Performer.

“I can kind of be mentally prepared but it kind of caught me by surprise,” he said. “It was awesome, very rewarding for me. And again, it's a testament to the whole team.”

Mimick also noted her excitement upon hearing the news.

“The second I heard the announcer say ‘from Columbus Scotus,’ I couldn't contain my excitement and practically leapt out of my seat when his name was announced,” she said.

This is the second acting award that Przymus has received for Scotus One Act. Last year, he received recognition for being a Centennial Conference One Act Best Actor.

“Me succeeding individually is a credit to the whole team because I couldn't do what I do without having a phenomenal supporting cast and a very efficient crew and some genius directing,” Przymus said.

Although the Shamrocks placed fourth out of six, Mimick said she is very proud of how the students performed and added that it was one of the one act team’s best productions.

“Overall, we were all happy with where we placed,” Mimick said. “Our goal was to get back to the state tournament, so wherever we placed was just icing on the cake!”

As someone who excels on the football field, Przymus said he never thought he would get into theater and performing on stage. He started being involved in one act last year and also takes part in musical. Also, he’s in the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program, where he acts out scenarios of domestic violence to help show his peers what an unhealthy relationship looks like.

“I never would have thought going into my freshman year that I would win state best actor as a senior,” Przymus said. “I thought I would only be doing sports but here we are. And I wouldn't trade anything for it.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

