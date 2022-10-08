A go-getter: Kiser persevered through cancer battle

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our fourth-annual "Think Pink" series in partnership with Columbus Cancer Care. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.

Twenty-five years ago, breast cancer wasn’t as widely discussed but Claudia Kiser had caught her cancer early, received treatment and has been healthy since then.

Kiser, a 25-year survivor, had a mammogram that showed she had breast cancer. At the time, she had been working at Scotus Central Catholic.

“The first thing I had happened was a lumpectomy,” Kiser said. “After that, then I started radiation treatments, I think for two months and in those days, you had to drive to Norfolk.”

The cancer was tiny, she noted.

“They were thrilled that it was so small, it just wouldn't go away with radiation,” she said.

Kiser said she had a good support system in her family throughout her cancer battle.

“The school was just gracious, so gracious to me, giving me my days when I felt really ill and so that helped a great deal,” Kiser said. “And then lots of girlfriends, lots of friends that called on me and came over and brought food, all those kinds of things. I felt very taken care of.”

Word spread in the community about Kiser’s diagnosis and she had people calling her and offering to take her to her appointments.

“I got the idea that if I met some new people and had them drive me up there and back, I would be talking about what they're doing, and what's happening in their lives, and I wouldn't concentrate on me,” Kiser said. “And I did that. Every day was filled with a different name, and different people came and picked me up and it was absolutely wonderful.”

Kiser was tested again after the radiation treatment and still had cancer, so she underwent a second surgery. Since the second surgery, she’s been cancer free.

Kiser’s daughter, Honey Cope, had been 14-years-old when Kiser was diagnosed.

“I didn't really understand what cancer was then because it was new to me. It wasn't really talked about like it is now,” Cope said. “I just, at first, thought it was just like a sickness.”

Cope said she remembers her mom being frail at that time.

“I remember her being very tired,” Cope added. “She slept a lot. She was very tired and weak.”

Cope said she helped out with chores at the time, and she remembers her family keeping her busy with activities. Kiser gradually gained back her strength over time following the last surgery, Cope said.

Cope noted that Kiser is a go-getter.

“I think it (the cancer) made her so strong, inside and out, I do,” Cope said. “An influence in my life is my mother. [She’s] a fighter.”

Back when she was first diagnosed, Kiser noted she had not of known anybody that had survived breast cancer.

“People were telling me stories about people, that it wasn't as successful as mine,” Kiser said. “That makes you kind of worried, but it was 25 years ago. They didn't know what they know now. And so I just think, women's support is a very good thing, a very nice thing.”

These days, Kiser tries to help raise breast cancer awareness.

“I try and do several cancer walks every year and help any way I can to keep women informed so that they will know how important a mammogram is,” she said, noting that her daughters started getting their mammograms at age 40. “Age is not a deciding factor on when you can have it and when you can't. I think we're seeing from what I've heard more and more younger [people are getting diagnosed].”

Kiser said she advises those who have received a cancer diagnosis to follow up with what the doctor tells you to do and, if something feels off, do your own research.

“If you need to, find a different doctor, find someone that's going to help you,” she said.