'A good problem to have': CPS discusses rapid growth throughout the district

Several years ago, Columbus Public Schools (CPS) officials, community members and leaders met to discuss CPS’ future.

At that time, a new Columbus High School hadn't been in the plan but, through those meetings, CPS decided to construct a new building and move Columbus Middle School into the former high school, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. Now, similar gatherings are being held again to help shape the school district in the coming years.

On Tuesday, CPS officials and community members met at the Columbus High School Concert Hall, 3434 Discoverer Drive.

The community meeting stems from CPS collecting data, visiting with stakeholders and other community gatherings in regards to the school district’s growing student population and facility needs. CPS started this process in spring 2020.

“We’re starting a list of priorities,” Loeffelholz said.

The school population has well exceeded projected growth from a study CPS conducted a few years ago. The total student population was believed to be around 3,900 in 2021; however, the current estimate is about 4,100, Loeffelholz said. CPS was expected to exceed 4,100 in 2024, he added.

“We’ve been continuing to grow in the school district,” he said. “It’s a good problem to have but if we continue to grow, now is the right time to address that.”

Loeffelholz said even though there hasn’t been one single year when the student population grew, it’s been a consistent 60-80 increase each year.

Additionally, the CHS and CMS population is over 1,100, according to the respected principals, Dave Hiebner and Amy Haynes. Each is reaching maximum occupancy, Loeffelholz said.

Loeffelholz said some future projects have been identified to help accommodate the growth. The projects include an elementary and intermediate school, child development center, high school and middle school expansion, cafeteria expansion at North Park, Emerson, West Park and Centennial Elementary schools and a new cafeteria eating area for the middle school.

Loeffelholz, who created the list, said he determined these areas through discussions with parents, administration and teachers.

But any other projects not on the initial list will be considered, he said.

The increase of students at the elementary schools was also discussed. The buildings should have more space open when the preschools move to the Kramer Education Center next year, Loeffelholz said. However, that's only a temporary solution if the steady number of more students continues, he added.

CPS has a few projects besides the Kramer Education Center in the works. The school district is working on building a new Cassette House near the high school. Cassette House is a transitional program for students ages 18-21 and individuals with special needs to help them ascertain life skills.

“We help them get job experience and life skills prior to entering the community,” CPS Director of Student Services and Special Education Jason Harris said.

The school district is also working on improvements to the high school track and football/soccer field. The refinements include concessions and storage space, Loeffelholz said.

CPS’ Anchor Activity Complex is planned to offer a softball and baseball field, tennis courts and space for a park near Lost Creek, Loeffelholz said.

Meanwhile, CPS is working on an alternative school center. It’s going to be similar to Boys Town to keep students – who may be struggling academically or personally – in the school with the hope of them returning to school, Loeffelholz said.

“We hopefully want to see our kids back to Columbus Public Schools,” he said.

The last project is a new district administration building.

Loeffelholz said the community meeting was a way to engage residents and offer them a chance to share their thoughts on the school district’s future. CPS is seeking feedback to help it recognize strengths, weaknesses and potential barriers in refining the school facilities.

This is one of two meetings planned by CPS. The next one will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the CHS Concert Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Loeffelholz said while the ideas discussed at the community meeting are a good step forward, there may be a great thought out there that hasn't been identified.

“There’s probably something that lives out there that’s not even on this list,” Loeffelholz said about his own list of possible CPS projects. “… Back then, a new high school wasn’t on the list but it made it to the list and it made it through the vetting process of different eight projects to a new high school. It was the right decision to make because of the feedback from the community and staff.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

