A great career: Hoffman transitions from CPD sergeant to victim assistance advocate

Pat Hoffman was a 17-year-old girl living in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when she decided to start what would be a 34-year long career at the Columbus Police Department.
“I worked with some people that were interested in law enforcement, and so they were describing it to me,” said Hoffman, who retired from CPD in March. “Then also I saw law enforcement officers that came to the restaurant and would pick their brain for why they liked it and just kind of sounded like a really interesting career for me.”
Also, she noted, she was a tomboy who didn’t want to work in an office setting.
“I wanted to get out and see the world and help,” Hoffman said. “I debated between law enforcement and the medical field and (things) kind of went this way instead.”
After obtaining a bachelor’s in criminal justice at Wayne State College, she applied to and was subsequently offered a position at the Columbus Police Department. Having a college degree is not required to become a law enforcement officer but does give one a leg up in the field.
“You have to be 21 by the time you graduate from the academy to be on the road with (a firearm),” Hoffman said. “So I thought, 'might as well spend some time in college and get that under my belt until I could do that.'"
She graduated from the police academy in 1987 and became what she believes is the first certified female police officer for the City of Columbus. Hoffman was promoted to sergeant a few years later and remained in the patrol division for the rest of her career.
“Pat was an outstanding police officer,” CPD Cpt. Douglas Molczyk said. “She has a wealth of knowledge and got along really well with the community and (was) really well involved in the community.”
Molczyk said he’s known Hoffman for 33 years.
“I worked as a subordinate to her for a few years. And then I worked alongside her as sergeant, and then I did supervise her,” Molczyk said.
Hoffman mostly worked nights, often asking for those shifts as she enjoyed patrolling during that time.
“Just being out in the city and … being helpful and helping solve crimes … I covered a lot of fatality accidents, a lot of assaults, a lot of different crimes, drug crimes, you name it,” she added.
Molczyk noted the impact Hoffman made on the CPD.
“She was actively involved in the Foster Care Review Board, and she helped with various projects throughout her career, and establishing a relationship with the Center for Survivors and was our domestic violence coordinator for a long time. And she was an advocate from mental health issues,” Molczyk said.
The skills and experience she gained from that involvement naturally led her to her new career path: A victim assistance advocate at the Platte County Courthouse.
In this role, she is handed cases from the Platte County Attorney’s Office in which a victim is involved. The person can be a victim of different causes, such as violence, property damage, money loss or traffic accidents for which they were not at fault.
Hoffman said she and other advocates reach out to the victim to see how they want to proceed with the case. The advocates will also complete the required paperwork for cases involving restitution.
Similar work is done in the cases that lead to trial.
“We work on updating them with court hearings,” Hoffman said. “If they're needed for trials, we want to be there to walk them through being a witness in court and being there to support them. It’s a difficult process of going to court and having to face … the defendant and explain what happened to you.”
She noted her retirement from CPD stemmed from her no longer being able to “keep up with the younger generation” and wanting to transition into a role that is slower-paced.
Law enforcement officers must be able to switch their mindset quickly to deal with different situations and people, she added.
“Now, I get to use the skills that I had for 34 years and developed for 34 years in a good setting and beyond the victim side of it and help people get through just that,” Hoffman said. “So this is like five different things that you do versus 100 different things I did in law enforcement.”
Becoming a cop made her quickly realize that the job isn’t the same as portrayed in the movies, she noted.
“(You) handle regular things, picking up stray dogs, picking up things out of the road, dealing with weather elements, dealing with just citizens that are lost, helping anyone,” Hoffman said.
“When citizens are confused, they turn to law enforcement for any answer, be it a problem in their house they don't know what to do about or neighborhoods bothering them or a crime that's occurring. We're the first person that they think of. Sometimes we may not have an expertise in that area, but we learn to find the resources to direct them to the right place.”
Although she’s retired from the CPD, she looks back on her 34-year career fondly.
“I loved the group of guys I worked with, and we got out there and did our job. It was definitely a great career,” Hoffman said.
She added she continues to have ties to the community and doesn’t plan on leaving Columbus anytime soon.
“If I got to pick, I would want to live here, where you're close to a metro city if you want to go do some more things that you may not have here, but you could (have) a little more calmer world to live in,” Hoffman said.
“Even if I (fully) retire, I'm still going to have a home base here - might do a lot of traveling - but at this point I'm happy (with) where I’ve picked.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.