A great career: Hoffman transitions from CPD sergeant to victim assistance advocate

Becoming a cop made her quickly realize that the job isn’t the same as portrayed in the movies, she noted.

“(You) handle regular things, picking up stray dogs, picking up things out of the road, dealing with weather elements, dealing with just citizens that are lost, helping anyone,” Hoffman said.

“When citizens are confused, they turn to law enforcement for any answer, be it a problem in their house they don't know what to do about or neighborhoods bothering them or a crime that's occurring. We're the first person that they think of. Sometimes we may not have an expertise in that area, but we learn to find the resources to direct them to the right place.”

Although she’s retired from the CPD, she looks back on her 34-year career fondly.

“I loved the group of guys I worked with, and we got out there and did our job. It was definitely a great career,” Hoffman said.

She added she continues to have ties to the community and doesn’t plan on leaving Columbus anytime soon.

“If I got to pick, I would want to live here, where you're close to a metro city if you want to go do some more things that you may not have here, but you could (have) a little more calmer world to live in,” Hoffman said.

“Even if I (fully) retire, I'm still going to have a home base here - might do a lot of traveling - but at this point I'm happy (with) where I’ve picked.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

