A heads-up for children: Helmets save lives

At every age, being active is important to good health. As a parent, you should encourage your children to get plenty of exercise. Not only does it help them grow up strong and healthy, it's the start of a habit that will serve them well throughout their lives.
Be aware, however, that certain activities require the use of a helmet to keep children safe. Bumps and scrapes are a normal part of growing up for most kids. But keep in mind that although cuts, bruises and even broken bones will heal, damage to a child's brain can be permanent. A helmet can help protect your child from a serious brain or head injury.
Children, adolescents and young adults ages 5 to 24 have the highest rate of bicycle-related injuries, accounting for more than half of all bike-related injuries in emergency departments. Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of serious head and brain injury by 85%. In a fall or crash, the helmet absorbs much of the force of impact that would otherwise be directed to the head. Thick plastic foam inside the helmet's hard outer shell cushions the blow.
Tips for helmet use
Choose a helmet that fits well. It should fit snugly and not slip back and forth or side to side. Buy a helmet that fits your child now, not one that he or she will grow into.
Be sure the helmet is in good condition. If it has been involved in a crash or fall, replace it, even if it looks fine. Damage to a helmet can't always be seen.
Teach your child to wear a helmet consistently and correctly. This means wearing it every time your child participates in the activity, and securing the helmet properly.
If your child doesn't want to wear a helmet, ask why. Once you learn what the reason is, you can find a way to overcome the obstacle. It's often easier to get children to wear a helmet if they like the way it looks.
Outfit your child with a sport-specific helmet for:
• Biking
• Football
• Hockey (goalies need different helmets than other players)
• Horseback riding
• Lacrosse
• Skateboarding
• Skiing
• Snowboarding
• Softball or baseball (batters need different helmets than catchers)
Rob Marshall, ATC is the athletic training program manager for Columbus Community Hospital’s Sports Medicine Program.
