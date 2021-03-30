A hopping good time downtown

The organizers of an Easter-related event want to boost the local economy in downtown Columbus.
Any attendee that shops downtown on 13th Street this Thursday may win a prize and more.
The group 13th Street Again, a collection of businesses located on that street downtown, is hosting Easter Shop Hop. When customers purchase an item from any selected business, they will receive an egg containing the possibility of winning a giveaway, discount or prize at any other participating store. The first 10 shoppers at each store will be given an egg.
“We’ve been promoting shop small, shop small businesses and shop local,” said Urban Farm Boutique Owner Patti Stuthman, whose business is one of the many stores participating in the event.
Customers can receive an egg from others, including Barbara Jean’s, Cork & Barrel, The Valencia Boutique, Lavender Thyme, Regina’s Kitchen, Fabulous Forever, Tapestries Vintage, Artzy Haven, Tooley’s Drug and Homecare, BeYOUtiful Boutique and Gifts and Treasures Boutique.
Each location also has a golden egg grand prize, which patrons can win through a raffle. The winners will be notified on Saturday, Stuthman said.
She also said Easter Shop Hop is new to 13th Street Again as they haven’t done an Easter-related event in the past.
“We’re always looking for fun, new and creative ways to promote our local shopping in downtown Columbus,” said Nicole Saalfeld, who also owns 13th Cork & Barrel and co-owns Fabulous Forever. “We just hope it (the event) brings people out.”
She added the store owners also hope this occasion will see some returning customers come back to their business.
The group 13th Street Again started about two years when a group of small business owners got together to think of ways to help the downtown and showcase what that part of town can offer.
“With 13th Street Again, our ultimate goal was just: How can we work together to promote each other?” Saalfeld said. “We have a lot of great shopping in the community. We feel like when we work together, it’s just better. We share successes, ideas. We work together to make downtown Columbus an unforgettable experience for community members and visitors.”
Stuthman said originally they wanted to create a map of the different shops on 13th Street. Once completing that, they started meeting monthly to figure out how to bring more folks downtown.
“We wanted to know, 'What we can offer here in Columbus on 13th Street?'” Stuthman said.
One such idea they've come up with is Easter Shop Hop.
Stuthman said that event is another example of how these downtown businesses have collaborated together.
“I feel like we really try to promote each other,” she said. “With the little map that we give out to customers, we’re not just saying ‘Shop at our store,’ but ‘Shop at all the little stores on 13th Street.’”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.