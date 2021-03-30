A hopping good time downtown

“We’re always looking for fun, new and creative ways to promote our local shopping in downtown Columbus,” said Nicole Saalfeld, who also owns 13th Cork & Barrel and co-owns Fabulous Forever. “We just hope it (the event) brings people out.”

She added the store owners also hope this occasion will see some returning customers come back to their business.

The group 13th Street Again started about two years when a group of small business owners got together to think of ways to help the downtown and showcase what that part of town can offer.

“With 13th Street Again, our ultimate goal was just: How can we work together to promote each other?” Saalfeld said. “We have a lot of great shopping in the community. We feel like when we work together, it’s just better. We share successes, ideas. We work together to make downtown Columbus an unforgettable experience for community members and visitors.”

Stuthman said originally they wanted to create a map of the different shops on 13th Street. Once completing that, they started meeting monthly to figure out how to bring more folks downtown.

“We wanted to know, 'What we can offer here in Columbus on 13th Street?'” Stuthman said.