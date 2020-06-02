A journey worth sharing

Storytelling is a beautiful form of sharing moments in time that have left imprints in our hearts and memories. Through our work at Centro Hispano many of these stories get shared and experiences come to life through words and expressions. Many of our immigrant families entrust us with their stories about migrating to the United States, today I share a personal one; here is my father’s story.
The U.S. is a long awaiting dream for many. A chance for a change of life not just economically, but for safety, for opportunities, a chance to live freely of expressions and beliefs without compromising themselves. What many don’t see is the love that many have for their home countries; longing for change for their patria (country). Coming to the U.S. at a young age my father, Salvador Perez, wanted just that; a better future. At the age of 17 he made the choice to leave back all he knew. Uncertain of what would come of it and keeping his new goals in mind, he made the leap. His motivation: Luz Perez, his fiancé, who would remain in Mexico for the years to come.
The journey begins.The coyote comes to wake everyone in the room. Four walls enclosing men, women and children crammed but ready to see the greener grass. Time has come for the crossing of El Rio Grande, confronting the water that has taken many lives. The water rushes and the crossing begins. Children carried and wives follow their husbands’ trail. My father, joined by his brother, side by side took on the push back of the currents. Mid-mark, my father can see it, the end is almost near. In a matter of seconds, all that changes. Hands grasp onto my father, someone seeking refuge in him. The individual who could not swim was submerging and his only chance was my father’s back. Unwilling to leave him behind, my father grasped him and together they finished. They made it across El Rio Grande. We made it.
US soil was before him but his journey was not over yet.Houston was the first of destinations. Hot days of traveling proceeded, hiding between aluminum coils, trailers were the form of transportation. The weeks seemed like months before a job in Arkansas was found. Traveling east began.
Arkansas brought on long hours of labor as a lumberjack; the goal had been achieved. The next 6 years to come my father and his brother would live in a truck camper top later graduating to a trailer with a group of men where they would only buy food every eight days. In those years, my father traveled to Mexico and back, marrying his fiancé and promising to one day give her the American dream. Longing to see what other opportunities the U.S offered my father found his way west. California was his next stop. He found himself working under the heat of the sun, picking strawberries.
A visit back to his wife in Mexico brought the news of a baby. The news rekindled my father’s energy and inspiration for a better future, something had to change. My father longed for a life with his wife and soon-to-be baby boy. California was not the answer, so a move back to Arkansas was what seemed promising. Working endlessly and tirelessly, unknowing that his work ethic would be the opportunity that he was seeking. A normal work week was coming to pass and my father’s employer asked for him to join him in the office. He knew my father had a now-born son and wife in Mexico and he wanted to be part of his journey. He offered to pay my father’s representation and immigration fees; the opportunity he so longed for.
Long years of continued hard work, a residence card awaited my dad. His life had changed in that time. He was now a father of two and he could not believe that life with a family in the U.S. would ever come exist. He quickly learned that time was the way of immigration and another four years were to lapse before he could bring his wife and two kids over to the USA. In those four years of wait a move to Norfolk, Nebraska occurred; the first place he could call home. As many immigrant families, my father worked in a meatpacking plant and during this time, he celebrated another milestone alone, citizenship. No wife or kids in sight.
It took 10 years from the time that my father became a resident and a citizen to finally be able to bring home his pregnant wife and two children. A life that he had longed and worked for. Our dad decided that Lexington would bring opportunities to his family and the move began. Another meatpacking plant met my father and now our mother to provide for their family. Quickly, our dad began to shape our new lives, enrolling my older brother Aaron in second grade, and older sister, Jennifer, in first grade. To help with our new form of life, my father enrolled me, Lesley, at the meatpacking plant daycare, which brought the opportunity of doubling shifts.
Nine years passed and our journey to our forever home finally happened. Our last big move, Columbus, Nebraska. A place we have called home for the last 13 years. Our dad has seen life with a different lense than I have, one that still brings back memories of struggles and defeats but more than anything stories of victories. His American dream had come true. His time in Columbus landed him opportunities outside of meatpacking and he learned a new trade, welding; working for Lindsay Manufacturing for 13 years. Our mother left the meatpacking industry, as well, after 10 years, the only job she ever worked outside of cleaning services since coming to the US, before making her dream a reality. You can now find her baking cakes at her bakery, Small House Cakes & More.
All of these moments of time bring me to today. I am here because they took that leap and endured the journey. I am a Department of Justice Accredited Representative and everyday I get similar stories shared to me. The path to citizenship is one with many twists and turns, never alike. This was ours.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.