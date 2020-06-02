A journey worth sharing

Long years of continued hard work, a residence card awaited my dad. His life had changed in that time. He was now a father of two and he could not believe that life with a family in the U.S. would ever come exist. He quickly learned that time was the way of immigration and another four years were to lapse before he could bring his wife and two kids over to the USA. In those four years of wait a move to Norfolk, Nebraska occurred; the first place he could call home. As many immigrant families, my father worked in a meatpacking plant and during this time, he celebrated another milestone alone, citizenship. No wife or kids in sight.

It took 10 years from the time that my father became a resident and a citizen to finally be able to bring home his pregnant wife and two children. A life that he had longed and worked for. Our dad decided that Lexington would bring opportunities to his family and the move began. Another meatpacking plant met my father and now our mother to provide for their family. Quickly, our dad began to shape our new lives, enrolling my older brother Aaron in second grade, and older sister, Jennifer, in first grade. To help with our new form of life, my father enrolled me, Lesley, at the meatpacking plant daycare, which brought the opportunity of doubling shifts.