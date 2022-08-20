A la cart: City looking at golf carts on residential streets

In early July, Judy and Edwin Stankoski filed a petition with the City of Columbus to allow for Edwin's use of a club car on the residential streets near his home, as his mobility is somewhat limited without.

"The reason is he has heart problems, he has cancer, he has two sleep apnea machines, oxygen. We live on the corner and from our garage to the mailbox, he's been taking the car because after a few steps, he's out of air," Judy said.

Edwin said, as he gets older, this is important because it means he and Judy can get around their neighborhood without having to take the car for such short distances.

"I'm gonna be 85-years-old soon and I can hardly walk. This way in the evening, my wife and I can get out. We don't drive it into town or anything," Edwin said.

At the Columbus City Council meeting on Aug. 15, a public safety report was adopted by the council which will allow for further discussion on the matter and amendment to city code to allow golf carts on residential streets.

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer said that as far as rules of the road for the golf carts go, they would have to adhere to the same safety rules as utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), with some modifications to the vehicles themselves.

"In order to improve visibility, we would recommend the same type of equipment UTVs are required to have, headlights, brake lights, tail lights, turn signals, horns, seatbelts and a flag in the back," Sherer said.

In the petition, the Stankoskis specifically mentioned that Edwin's club car has these features and would keep off of the main streets that become highways. This is a restriction already in place for UTVs.

"They can’t drive on the highways, they can drive across the highways, perpendicular to them, and they have to drive them between sunrise and sunset, they can’t operate them at night," Sherer said at the meeting.

In regards to costs, Fourth Ward Council Member J. Prent Roth asked at the meeting if there would be a registration fee or additional taxes involved, as the current UTV fee is $10 annually.

The vehicles wouldn't be registered, as the Department of Motor Vehicles does not recognize them as motor vehicles, Sherer said, but an inspection to ensure the vehicles are properly fitted for road use would likely have to happen, which leads to fees.

Sherer added at the meeting that with this system, those who violate the laws with the vehicles could be denied said permit.

The idea of a blanket cost for both types of vehicles was tossed around, but as the ordinance has yet to be written, it was set for later discussion.

Sherer said one thing the police department definitely wants in the ordinance is a clause regarding drivers having Class O operator licenses, regular driver's licenses, to operate the vehicles.

"We want to put that in there. Without that wouldn’t be able to keep underage kids from driving them, then they have to be at least 16 to operate the vehicles," Sherer said.

The report was adopted unanimously and an ordinance will be written and voted on at a later date.