A life of farming and volunteering:Jenny proud of his family's rich agriculture legacy

A third-generation rancher, Jenny started in the ag lifestyle by raising a few animals at the age of 12. Five years later, he and a friend went in on a 160-acre farm.

Although 17-years-old is young to buy some acreage, Jenny said he and his friend had a little money saved from raising hogs. He added they didn’t have much to lose so they gave it a try.

“Of course, it worked out really well,” Jenny said.

He joked at that time he was in high school, meaning all his peers were playing sports while he was running a farm.

Jenny eventually bought out his business partner as the friend wanted to get into the trucking business. Jenny said the split was mutual as they’ve remained close to this day.

A few years after that, Jenny met his wife, Linda. They’ve been married since 1975 after meeting, coincidentally, at a wedding reception.

“I met her that night and we’ve stayed together from then on,” he said.

He said he grateful that his grandparents and parents - as well as he and Linda - have stayed together.

“That’s love. That’s very lucky to have that,” Jenny said.