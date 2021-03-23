A life of farming and volunteering:Jenny proud of his family's rich agriculture legacy

Editor's note: In honor of it being National Ag Week, The Columbus Telegram each day this week is publishing a profile of the recipients of this year's Rural Recognition Banquet awards.
When Mark Jenny thinks of farming, his family comes to mind.
Jenny originally got into the agricultural field because his father and grandfather were farmers. Fast forward to today and Jenny and his son own 3,000 acres of land, mostly to grow corn and soybean, in Platte and Greeley counties.
“Family means everything to me,” Jenny said, noting his love for his three kids and seven grandchildren.
He said he tried his hand at different career fields but when he came back home, he realized his calling was production.
“I tried different stuff but working with Dad and Granddad, it was the best for me,” Jenny said.
His commitment to farming has been noticed by the community.
Jenny, 67, has been named the Outstanding Senior Farmer by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee for this year’s Rural Recognition Banquet.
Jenny and this year's other banquet honorees were named for the awards in 2020 but last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Agribusiness Committee decided to recognize the honorees in 2021 as they didn't get the recognition the year before.
A third-generation rancher, Jenny started in the ag lifestyle by raising a few animals at the age of 12. Five years later, he and a friend went in on a 160-acre farm.
Although 17-years-old is young to buy some acreage, Jenny said he and his friend had a little money saved from raising hogs. He added they didn’t have much to lose so they gave it a try.
“Of course, it worked out really well,” Jenny said.
He joked at that time he was in high school, meaning all his peers were playing sports while he was running a farm.
Jenny eventually bought out his business partner as the friend wanted to get into the trucking business. Jenny said the split was mutual as they’ve remained close to this day.
A few years after that, Jenny met his wife, Linda. They’ve been married since 1975 after meeting, coincidentally, at a wedding reception.
“I met her that night and we’ve stayed together from then on,” he said.
He said he grateful that his grandparents and parents - as well as he and Linda - have stayed together.
“That’s love. That’s very lucky to have that,” Jenny said.
Jenny was also able to find success with his operations. He ended up getting help from his father and a few others to tend to the farm, which ended up growing to over 6,000 acres.
These days, Jenny and his son Mike are running things. He said he’s happy to work with his son as he doesn't prefer to working just by himself or with non-family members.
“It might be a little difficult to see eye-to-eye all the time with anybody but with family, more than anything, if you can get it worked out it’s so much fun,” Jenny said. “It’s better.”
He said that doesn’t mean there aren’t any challenges but if someone goes through those obstacles, he or she will come out stronger on the other side.
Jenny is also involved in the Columbus community. He and his wife volunteer at Immanuel Lutheran Church by providing worship services at Emerald Nursing & Rehab. The couple has also helped with the Special Olympics and Night to Shine at 1C | The Sanctuary.
Night to Shine is an event for people aged 14 and older with developmental and/or physical disabilities who get a dance just for them.
Night to Shine Committee Chairwoman Amber Stary said Mark and Linda have been amazing helpers for the event.
“They’re just really good people,” Stary said. “Whenever we (ask) for volunteers, they’re always one of my first volunteers.”
Like his volunteerism, several aspects of Jenny’s life go back to his family.
Jenny said he and Linda are part of Night to Shine and Special Olympics because their daughter was born with Down syndrome. He added they love working with both organizations as they provide an inclusive atmosphere.
When Jenny looks back at his life, he’s happy he followed in his family’s footsteps.
“I think it was my best choice ever. I’m glad I didn’t choose differently,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.