'A light in a dark room': Late Columbus teen Trevor Luckey remembered upon CHS graduation weekend

No one in his family can dance like him, his parents said. They originally got him into the activity because he was performing cartwheels around the house, deciding he should either do gymnastics or dance to get some of that energy out.

The choice ended up following in the latter category as gymnastics was all filled up when they tried to sign Trevor up. Not long after, they had him attend Barb's School of Dance.

It worked out in the end because Trevor was able to show his “God-given talent,” Michaela said.

“He could see something once or twice and get it in his head and knew how to make the moves work then,” said Randee. “Some people work and work and work and try to get it done, but it just came right to him. It just came naturally to him.”

Following his initial dance class, Trevor was hooked, his mother said.

“He took off from there,” Michaela said. “He loved it.”

Trevor did just about every kind of dance: Tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, duet, acro – which combines dance and acrobatics - and ballet. Lyrical was one of his favorites to perform, Michaela said.

Michaela said while her son was “silly” off the dance floor, he was “intense” on it.