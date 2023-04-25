For Earth Day, volunteers, businesses and organizations all over dedicate a little extra time to thinking about the environment, and Columbus is no exception. On the April 22-23 weekend, BD employees, Girl Scouts of America and Keep Columbus Beautiful spent some time taking out the trash.

"I think every day should be Earth Day. That's just my personal opinion, obviously, but it's a great way to recognize nationally what we should be doing almost every day," Vanessa Oceguera, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, said. "It brings a lot of education and awareness toward the environmental needs we have nowadays."

On Earth Day, April 22, BD East employees spent some time picking up trash and cleaning up the facility of debris, a sort of spring cleaning. On April 24, BD West held a similar event.

"They just go around their campuses and give staff the ability to sign up, kind of get out of work for a little bit, get out there and volunteer," Oceguera said. "For one thing, it's raising environmental awareness and stewardship and promoting volunteerism. For another, it allows staff to get out and do something."

Jack MacLean, strategic manager of industrial solutions with Casella Resource Solutions, who processes BD's recycling, said BD East is a zero-waste facility, which means over 90% of their excess material is recycled.

"That includes scrap product, stuff that doesn't make it to the saleable part of their business, it could be their packaging, cafeteria waste, chip bags, coke bottles, anything leaving their building that's not saleable product," MacLean said.

MacLean added that BD accounts for a significant amount of the material his company processes for recycling, with BD putting millions of pounds of recycling through their plants in Nebraska annually.

Oceguera said that in addition to the BD cleanup events and Girl Scout Troop 85116's litter pickup, Keep Columbus Beautiful also held an electronics recycling event, which was a big hit.

"That was very well attended," Oceguera said. "There were a lot of TVs, that's one of the most common ones, and then computer equipment, monitors towers, copiers, fax, any little equipment."

Things will begin to round out on April 25 with Central Community College-Columbus' own Earth Day celebration starting at 10 a.m. with a student expo featuring crafting activities, trivia and Nebraska State Fair project prototypes, lasting until noon. At 1 p.m., there will be a mini-planting in the campus' pollinator garden, followed by a composting demonstration at 2 p.m. CCC will hold their Celebrate Spring Gardening event at 5 p.m. at the Ramada, with registration opening at 4 p.m.