Military history buffs, family of veterans and engineers, curious locals and several out-of-town visitors watched excitedly as a Higgins boat rolled into Pawnee Park on July 5. The boat, on a road trip from California, had sat at the bottom of a lake for the majority of the 20th century.

James Dunsdon, a firefighter from northern California, discovered the vessel at the bottom of Lake Shasta, close to where he lives, when water levels severely dropped in the last year, approximately 150 feet.

“I just happened to live near the lake. I do firefighting and it was during a big fire. I had heard rumors of this boat and seen a photo online but nobody had identified it, they just thought it was an old boat,” Dunsdon said. “I knew what it was and took photos and I was just blown away that it was complete.”

Being a fan of military vehicles, Dunsdon decided to rescue the boat, the PA31-17, and keep it safe from the elements best he could on his property. He kept it for around a year until he found somewhere to store it where it could be cared for best.

“The more important thing was to preserve it,” Dunsdon said. “My number one thing is keeping it in good condition. It’s cool and everything but very fragile, it degrades very easily with weather exposure. My thing is keeping it in the same condition it was when I found it, keep an atmosphere, an authenticity to it.”

This particular boat was assigned to the U.S.S. Monrovia in the 1940s and, based on its numerical designation, Dunsdon said, was one of many on that assignment. It has battle stars from Sicily, Tarawa, Marshall Islands, Saipan, Guam, the Philippines and Okinawa. Higgins amphibious boats, manufactured in New Orleans, turned the tide of sea-based warfare in World War II by transporting troops across the water directly onto beaches at the drop of a gate. They essentially came with their own docks.

Gerald D. “Jerry” Meyer, a former history teacher at Columbus High School, got involved when Dunsdon started researching homes for the boat that weren’t a lake or his yard. After a lot of calls and emails and permission from the forest service, the boat found a home in Seward at the Nebraska National Guard Museum, nearly 1,600 miles away from where it was discovered.

Meyer said he first got involved when a committee formed to build the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial and Jim Hellbusch, one of the big proponents of it, had mentioned rumors of a Higgins boat in a lake in California. The problem arose, however, that California has a lot of lakes for a boat to hide in. Bringing the mythical boat to the birthplace of its inventor, Meyer said, is a special occasion.

“This day, it’s a reality because we have the real one here. Bringing it up here is an ode to Columbus,” Meyer said. “This is a perfect way to bring it back to Higgins’ birthplace here today. It’s a priceless artifact but we wanted to show people what a Higgins boat really looks like.”

Meyer and his classes in the early 2000s were a large part of the effort that got the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial in Pawnee Park set up and dedicated. That, he said, is one of several reasons he wanted to bring it back to Columbus, to honor that effort, the memorial itself, and all the people involved in bringing the memorial into being. Jim Hellbusch, Dick and Pat Breuer, Dennis Hirschbrunner and State Senator Mike Moser were also a big part in the memorial’s dedication and the boat visiting now.

Joyce Koester’s father Bernell Koester was on similar troop transports in World War II in the Philippines and the Aleutian Islands, which brought her out to see the boat pulling up to Higgins Memorial. Her father passed in 2004 shortly after the dedication of the Higgins Memorial, which gives it and the boat a significance to her.

“The Higgins Memorial has always had a special place in my heart because my dad was a World War II veteran,” Koester said. “I guess I was just interested to see the actual Higgins boat. I think it’s an honor to have a memorial like this here in Columbus.”

The boat was likely owned by a private individual following the war, Meyer said. After World War II was over, many soldiers were able to buy surplus and use it for their own purposed. One such example is the Higgins motor that sits at the memorial in front of the landing craft display. That motor was used for irrigation for years before becoming a display at the memorial.

The process for removal, Dunsdon said, was rather involved because of its fragile state. While the fresh water preserved the wood and metal pretty well, he said, it wasn’t perfect, and the boat is still 70 years old.

Using machinery to move it, he said, caused stress at a few points and watching every step on the boat’s wood and metal parts was difficult, but he eventually accepted that it had to be done to save it.

“Here it was at the bottom of the lake, at least 150 feet below the high water level, the very bottom where it’s completely dark, completely pickled in freshwater which is why it preserved it. It’s very low oxygen. Due to the drought the lake dropped to where it was exposed,” Dunsdon said.

When the water levels began to go back up, he explained, they had to send a diver under the water in December of 2021 to attach float bags to the boat so it could be floated up to the surface and pulled onto Whisler Aviation’s trailer for its road trip across the Western United States.

“Picture them attaching the airbags and then it just come up out of the water like the Titanic rising from the bottom, it hadn’t moved in 60 years,” Dunsdon said. “We towed it across the lake, with snow on the mountains in the background and there was a bow wave on the ramp for the first time since the war.”

On its ride to Nebraska, the boat took a short pit stop at the Wendover Airfield Museum in Nevada. Its trailer was parked in the same hangar in which the Enola Gay, the first plane to drop atomic bombs in World War II, used to reside. Following its stop in Columbus, it will move on to the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, where it will be kept in a controlled climate for viewing.