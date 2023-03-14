As the winter chill starts leaving the area and daylight decides to show its face once again, several holidays await their day in the sun (or lack thereof). As March 17 approaches, several businesses in the Columbus area have planned for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Starting with the earliest at 5:30 p.m., Shenanigans Bar, 3808 E. 23rd St. is hosting Rocks in a Pocket, an acoustic band from Columbus. Owner Tim Long said he will start serving corned beef and cabbage around lunchtime and keep making it until he runs out.

Next, starting at 7:30 in St. Edward, the St. Edward Community Club will hold their first St. Patrick’s Day trivia contest at the community building, 206 N. Fifth St.

Becky Sindelar, president of the St. Edward Community Club, said the trivia contest is one of a few recent efforts to get the club kickstarted again after lying mostly dormant for the past several years.

“The community club is trying to get started back up again. We haven’t really had one for a while, we’d really only done Beaver Valley Days,” Sindelar said. “The group that helped with that last year decided they wanted to do more building up the community club again, doing more events.”

The event will feature alcohol provided by TJ’s Lounge, and food provided by Beaver’s Pub. The trivia will consist of seven rounds, for teams of two to six, with team registration costing $50. This event, Sindelar said, is one of many they have held recently to help drum up support.

“Last fall after Beaver Valley Days, we had a meeting for ‘lessons learned,’ things we’d do differently,” Sindelar said. “The group decided we want to do more and grow. Last fall we did something for Halloween, trunk-or-treat and hayrack rides, supported Santa Claus Days, we’ve applied for a 501©(3), and we had the Beaver Olympics.”

Starting at 8 p.m. in Columbus, Jim Davis will be playing at the Oak Room at the Friedhof Building, in a show he calls “Get your Irish on.” This is the first year Davis has performed the St. Patrick’s Day show at the Oak Room, though he has attended as a diner in the past.

“It’s basically ‘put something green on,’ they’ve got some Irish drinks they’re going to make up and we’re going to have a St. Patty’s party,” Davis said.

Just for the occasion, Davis said, he’s bringing some Irish music, both silly and serious.

“I’m going to play for a while, I even learned some Irish songs for it. I’m doing a few traditional Irish numbers as well as a few fun Irish party songs,” Davis said.

There is no cost to attend but the Oak Room will have a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for those interested, or a seafood dinner for those who prefer. Both cost $12.