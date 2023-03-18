Ten years ago, a group of 20 investors took an opportunity to save a part of their community, one they'd grown to know and love, from being lost to the ages.

What is now the Ramada near the south entrance of Columbus was called the New World Inn and before that, Holiday Inn. Over the years, the property had gone into bank ownership and was at risk of being removed. Community members, Principal Owner Scott Mueller said, didn't want to see it go. A group of locals who shared an interest in improving Columbus as much as they could made a decision.

"We were approached by community leaders about their concerns about keeping the New World Inn as a viable convention center for the community," Mueller said. "There was a group that agreed it would be a shame to have that torn down, so we formed a group, restored it and remodeled it."

In 2015, after some extensive renovations, including the conversion of the pool area to an event venue/dance floor, the separation of the balconies in the courtyard area, a new sound system and the addition of the Bistro on the Loup restaurant, the New World Inn re-opened as the Ramada.

The decision to partner with the Ramada group, investors said at the time, was based on working with an established and trustworthy name in the industry, according to a 2015 Columbus Telegram article, shortly after construction finished. The ages of the investors, the article mentioned, ranged from their 20s into the 70s, all interested in saving a piece of Columbus history for years to come.

"A large number of the group thought this was worth pursuing for the community as a main priority, to preserve it for future generations, help hopefully create a destination location to bring people into Columbus and to support other hotels as well as places to eat, shop and stay," Mueller said.

At the time the hotel sported the Holiday Inn's famous Holi-dome, a recreational courtyard area with seating, turf, plants, a pool and hot tub, meant to be enjoyed under natural light from the large windows. When the building was renovated in 2013, this area was converted to the current courtyard and dance floor. While it may look different than it once did, it has survived.

"The original owners of the hotel, the group of community leaders, felt the importance of that facility to the community, that 50-year timeline of people wanting to provide something to the community that can support it and bring people into Columbus," Mueller said. "It's just a near business that is dedicated more to the community than for personal gain."

Sandie Fischer, membership and community engagement director at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the Ramada has fulfilled that goal of providing for the community in more ways than one. Aside from being a place for people to stay or host events, she added that it has served as a place for people to stay in emergency situations and even held Central Community College students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Scott and Pat, being the primary owners, putting on the Cattlemen's Ball, locally still volunteer to raise money for other organizations, during COVID they provided housing to CCC students because they were limited at the college having to have students distanced," Fischer said. "They said 'How can we help you get through this crisis?'"

Fischer went on to say that, despite being under a name with many locations across the country, the Ramada is very involved in community sponsorships and support, where most corporate entities would have to refuse. Being owned by locals, she said, allows for the business to support the people who support it.

"From our standpoint at the chamber, which I think applies to many other groups organizations, they support when we knock on the door and want sponsorships from them, gift certificates for the restaurant," Fischer said. "They support our organizations, part of that is because they are local owners, they know all these organizations, they're part of the community."

With the Ramada not only being in business for 50 years, but a member of the chamber of commerce for those same 50 years, it will be recognized at the chamber's annual celebration on April 27 at the Ramada, along with other 50-year business, Grace Jewelry.