A look at El Tapatio, a Columbus favorite, after 30 years of operation

Fernando and Teresa Lopez-Chavez have worked at El Tapatio since 1995, and owned the business since 2000. The business opened its doors in 1992, making this year its 30th anniversary.

The name El Tapatio is a term used in Guadalajara, where Fernando and Teresa originally came from and where the term is used to describe people from the area.

"The same way people in Nebraska are Huskers, people from Guadalajara are tapatios," Fernando said with a chuckle.

Fernando and Teresa's journey began with them cleaning tables and taking orders at El Tapatio in 1995, knowing very little English, almost none. Fernando said he had originally planned on working at one of the plants in town because he had done it in Omaha.

"My brother told me to work here instead, it was more mellow, a better environment, I wouldn't have supervisors yelling at me all the time," Fernando said.

They learned English as they worked, partially through conversations with customers, partially through a program at the library. The pair eventually worked their way to supervisory roles by 2000.

"I learned through talking to people and dealing with them, learning a new word every day. Our customers helped us if we would ask them about words. We have very good people," Teresa said.

Teresa said she was rather hesitant about speaking English when she first started because it was confusing, but that Fernando convinced her to be brave about it.

"He told me you have to not be afraid, you have to talk to be people. I started talking to tables and we had really good customers, they knew my English was very little and they helped me," Teresa said.

In 1997, the owner of the business lost their life in a car accident, and for the next three years, the business changed hands a few times until Fernando and Teresa bought it in 2000.

"We were already doing everything. Somebody was paying us, but we were learning and trying things," Teresa said.

In 2006, they bought their current building at 2721 13th St. which was a nightclub when they first started working at El Tapatio, Fernando said. They would come to the nightclub and dance when they weren't working, and the current kitchen of El Tapatio was the old dance floor.

"One time when we were here I told my boss, Saul, the one who passed away, 'This is beautiful, do you think we could bring the restaurant here some day?' and he said 'You're crazy!'" Fernando said.

It was a very different climate when the internet wasn't as accessible, Fernando and Teresa added. Now, thanks to modern technology, translation is easy and content in Spanish is readily available.

"The very first struggle was the language barrier. Now with internet and television you have hundreds of channels in Spanish, back then we had 20 minutes a day of Spanish," Fernando said.

In addition to the language barrier at tableside, it affected the back end of the business.

"You can make your body work and we're built to do this, but to understand and to follow rules and regulations, learning all that was another whole process," Fernando said.

Fernando said that learning how to use computers effectively also came with the new territory, as they had to overhaul the menus.

"I remember our first menus cost us like $50 each menu and it was just typed menus, like a clipboard, so I took a class for design. I took a lot of pictures, learned about color, lighting, Photoshop," Fernando said.

The menus, Fernando added, are still changing. Recently they added seafood options, which he said have been received well.

Over time, Fernando and Teresa began to diversify their interests. Fernando invested in real estate and a car dealership so he had multiple streams of income.

"If you make money and you spend it all on looking good, that’s your reward, but if you save it, invest it and reinvest it, your money’s going to work for you," Fernando said.

While they didn't get into the business for the money, Fernando and Teresa said they have been blessed to make a life doing what they enjoy, and learning lessons along the way.

"If you have a dream just work for it. You can do it, we all have the potential to do things. Opportunity isn’t given to you everyday. You have to prepare yourself for when that opportunity comes to you," Fernando said.

Teresa added that opportunities like theirs don't just appear, they come from hard work.

"That’s what I tell people is to work, people want things but they don’t want to work. It just takes a lot of work, people want things right away, but good things take time," Teresa said.

