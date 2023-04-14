For as long as anyone at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce can remember, it has held its annual celebration as a way of recognizing and providing a social atmosphere for its members.

The celebration for 2023, slated for April 27, will consist of a dinner, presentation of the Archway, Ovation, Charles Farnham Community Volunteer of the Year and Rich Anderson Chamber Volunteer of the Year Awards. The purpose of the event is to honor chamber members, award winners and recognize all that has been accomplished in the last year as a whole, according to Chamber President Dawson Brunswick.

"The goal of the event is to promote all that's been done in the past year, not only within the chamber but in the community," Brunswick said. "If we're growing, that's a good indication that Columbus is growing which means more opportunity, more people and more things to increase quality of life."

This year's Archway and Ovation Awards, for businessman and business woman of the year, respectively, will be presented to Bill Flint and Karin Reiger. The Charles Farnham Community Volunteer of the Year Award will go to Ron Schilling, for his involvement not only on the Columbus City Council but in the Optimist Club and various other community activities. Lastly, the Rich Anderson Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award will go to Brett Rains, for his involvement with the chamber's activities and mission in the community.

In addition to the named awards, milestones such as first year, 25 years, 50 years and 75 years will be recognized among members, the furthest of which being a celebration of 90 years of Loup Public Power District being a member. This, Loup President and CEO Neal Suess said, is a seriously exciting number to reach.

"Us being a 90-year member, it's tough to be in business for 90 years, we're very fortunate that we've been in business for 90 years and hopefully we'll be in business for another 90 after," Suess said.

Loup, Suess said, involves itself in whatever communities it has a presence in, working with their chambers of commerce or community clubs to help support the community that supports them. With Loup's headquarters being in Columbus, Suess said, it only makes sense their longest involvement is with the Columbus chamber.

"It's very important to us to be part of the community, we're there really representing the people and then we work very closely with all the chambers of commerce to provide support to the things they're doing," Suess said.

Brunswick said that the milestone means commitment not just to the chamber but to its mission. Black Hills Energy, Columbus Sales Pavilion, Gass-Haney Funeral Home and RVW are celebrating 75 years as well, one of the chamber's biggest milestones.

"To have a member that long really shows their longstanding commitment to the community and the goal of enhancing economic wellbeing and that goal is only possible from members' fundamental missions to enhance the community, commitment to the community and the growth of the community," Brunswick said.

This year marks the return of the celebration's keynote speakers, in one Willy Theisen, founder of Godfather's Pizza and, more recently, Pitch Pizzeria, all starting with his owning a couple restaurants in the Omaha area. Keynote speakers, Suess said, are always a fun part of the celebration.

"I remember when Mike Riley was hired, they had Mike Riley and when I was chamber chairperson of the board they had Ndamukong Suh as the speaker," Suess said. "It's been a myriad of different folks and it's neat when you can bring folks with different perspectives to talk about different things that are going on."

The celebration will be held at the Ramada on April 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. for members with tickets. Suess said that the social aspect of the event is unique in that it is a place for members to interact outside of a business capacity and maybe even bring in new attendees for next year.

"It's neat to be able to see everyone, reach out, say hi, say thanks in a more relaxed setting than business, being able to get into that kind of setting and relax for two or three hours and celebrate those winning awards and longevity of the folks that have," Suess said.