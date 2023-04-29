The governor, the founder of Godfather's Pizza and many other significant figures in Columbus' bustling business community gathered at the Ramada on April 27 to recognize their peers' achievements at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual Celebration.

The keynote speaker, Willy Theisen, founder of Godfather's Pizza, Willie's Barbecue Ventures LLC and PITCH Pizza, talked about how Columbus helped his business survive and thrive in its foundling days, and continues to do that today. The Columbus franchise, he added, is one of few that still use the original way of making dough. That dedication to doing things right, he said, is what has kept it going.

"They came from far and wide, this is where we sent our prospective franchises, to come here. They said 'what's the big deal?' I said 'you go to Columbus, I can't explain it,'" Theisen said. "To this day, they're in the top 25 stores in the U.S. and worldwide, week after week. You don't fall to the top, you climb and grapple."

Theisen also told the story of Godfather's founding, from his being out of money and out of luck on the side of the highway in a broken-down truck to employing some 600,000 people in the company's history.

Governor Jim Pillen, just returned from a trip to Lincoln earlier that day, spoke to his recent efforts in the unicameral, including the narrowly-missed "heartbeat bill," and how Columbus is growing.

Toward the end of the night, businesses with anniversary milestones were presented their awards, from 25 years in business to 90. The milestones, Chamber President Dawson Brunswick explained, mean more than just time, but dedication.

To cap off the event, this year's Archway, Ovation, Charles Farnham and Rich Anderson honorees were named before a brief closing statement by Chamber Board Chairman-Elect Jake Gable.

The Archway Award, presented to a businessman who demonstrates excellence, creativity and drive in what they do for the community, was given to Bill Flint. Flint is currently retired from his longstanding career at First National Bank and Trust, but was recognized for his excellence in his roles with the Scotus Gala, ReaLife Senior community center, Girl Scouts, the Columbus Area United Way board of directors, the chamber, Columbus Library Foundation, Columbus Area Future Foundation and the Elks Country Club.

The Ovation Award, presented to a woman who supports and helps professional women in her role in her respective business or organization, went to Karin Rieger, associate dean of community and workforce education at Central Community College - Columbus. Rieger is very involved in the community, having served on the boards of directors for the Columbus Public Schools Foundation, Platte Valley Humane Society Endowment, Center for Survivors and her extensive involvement at Peace Lutheran Church.

The Charles Farnham Award, or a "community volunteer" award, is given to somebody who is deeply involved in the community outside of a business frame, and who use their involvement to generally improve the community through their activities. This year, Columbus City Council Member Ron Schilling was named for his involvement with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Connection, the Columbus Optimist Club, the Northeast Nebraska Area for Aging and coordinating Santa Claus' travel during the holidays. He has also coached baseball across several leagues and teams since 1976.

Schilling said when he initially received the call that he had been named for an award, he thought it was a spam caller. He found out shortly after that it was in fact true.

"Two and a half days or so later, I went down to the chamber office and I went into Sandie's (Fischer) office, I said 'Sandie, you know what? This guy called me on the phone and said something about an award I'm supposed to get,'" Schilling said. "She said 'yeah, you're supposed to get the Charles Farnham Award,' I said 'you've got to be kidding.'"

Last, the Rich Anderson Award is presented to someone with an extensive history of service to the chamber itself, named after Rich Anderson, former treasurer, executive committee member, board member, commodore, admiral and committee chair for the chamber. The award is presented by Anderson's wife, Robin Anderson.

This year, the award went to Brett Rains of Columbus Credit Services. Rains purchased the company from Rich and Donette Jablonski in 2022, then named ARL Credit Services. He is active chairperson for the Board of Christian Education at Immanuel Lutheran School, den and pack leader for Cub Scout Pack 192, coach and board president of the Columbus Outlaws, was co-chair for Taste of Columbus 2022, a member of Sertoma and is board chair-elect for the chamber.

"I'm very honored. I did not know Mr. Anderson," Rains said. "I asked my mom and she had so many stories and so many wonderful things to say about Mr. Anderson that I only hope that I can live up to those kinds of ideals."