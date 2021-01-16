'A lot of spark': Cutsor brings passion to Relay, CASA, church

“This town is so awesome with (Relay); they’re so giving and we were so lucky to have a very successful event for several years here in town,” she said. “In 2012, Platte County had been recognized for raising a total of $1 million since its inception!”

Cutsor has been an advocate for CASA for seven years and has served as treasurer for its board of directors for five.

“I think my favorite part of being a volunteer for CASA is that you are the one constant person that’s going to be there,” she said, noting the kids are sometimes taken away from home for a long time or multiple times throughout their young lives.

“I take pride in being that one constant person they’re going to see every month that’s not going to change, someone to make sure they have what they need and the judge gets to hear their wants and needs in their current situation.”

The cause is important to her, Cutsor said, because it’s not the child’s fault they were removed from a bad situation that they couldn’t control.

Additionally, Cutsor has been serving on the Board of Parks Commissioners for about seven years. She was asked after getting familiar with the board while heading events for Relay.