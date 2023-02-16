In 2022, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced and unveiled the 2023 license plate designs for Nebraska including new art inspired by the capitol building in Lincoln. With the new plate design comes new plates for those registering vehicles.

Supply chain issues, Platte County Treasurer Jenny Reppert said, have made for a slightly different time frame on delivery of plates, which means some may not get the same numbers as they've had and there may be some crossover between those with older plates and newer plates.

"We're not immune to the supply chain issues, there's a shortage of aluminum and we're one of 13 counties that were affected," Reppert said.

The 13 counties affected: Adams, Buffalo, Cass, Dawson, Dodge, Gage, Hall, Lincoln, Madison, Platte, Saunders, Scotts Bluff and Washington, will receive plates in four batches throughout the year, which means those who desire a specific number may lose priority to someone registering a new plate first.

"What results (from the shortage) is we're getting plates quarterly instead of for the full year and that makes it hard to give back plates," Reppert said.

As far as double plates go, where someone with the 2017 design and the 2023 design have the same number, Platte County Joint Communications Center Communications Director Rachel Pensick said, that shouldn't be a problem as far as law enforcement is concerned. The designs are different enough that they can differentiate between them for their purposes.

"What happens when we run plates is we'll say 'is it old or new?' and it'll give two vehicles, so we'll ask the officer if, say, it's a silver Pontiac or a white Mazda," Pensick said.

As the plates are added to the registry, Pensick said, the system updates right away, so information will be as current as possible. Issues, she said, should not arise. Additionally, she said, this has happened in the past with few issues, such as before 2017's change to farm vehicle license plates.

"This happens every time we get new designs, Nebraska used to have duplicate plates years ago and had way more duplicate plates because they were issuing farm and commercial plates with the same number," Pensick said.

The differing vehicle makes and models should prevent any confusion and in the extremely unlikely event of two identical vehicles having the same license plate numbers, the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) will identify them further. This, Pensick said, is a one-in-a-million possibility, however.

"In all reality, we would have them whether they print the full amount or print half. It's not a big deal on our end because it happens anyway," Pensick said. "There's a very low chance both the numbers are on a red GMC or both on a black GMC (for example)."

As far as disposal of old plates go, Vanessa Oceguera, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, said old plates can be put in their trailers' aluminum section or at the Schuyler recycling facility's aluminum pile.