Local and area students had the chance to get a personal performance and pick up some new skills from a cappella group Backtrack Vocals at Columbus High School on March 24.

The five-person a cappella group started in 2013 through posting YouTube videos, according to Backtrack Vocals member Melissa Jordano, and now they perform all over the world. Jordano herself has been with the group since 2015.

Currently the group is on a six-week Midwest tour, Jordano said. They had performed in Nebraska in the fall and took part in a Columbus Friends of Music concert on March 25.

The day before the Friends of Music concert, Backtrack Vocals gave a performance, provided a beatboxing tutorial, held an arrangement demonstration and had a question and answer session for students from Columbus High School and Columbus Middle School, as well as Schuyler and Seward.

Jordano said they do quite a bit of school outreach, especially at their home base in New York.

“We love it just because we got our start in the classroom and it's always so fun to see the students excited," Jordano said. “… I think arts education in general and music education is really important for developing. I think that us showing the students example of what they can do with music is nice.”

She added they often hear people say they want to go to school for music or talk about an interest in starting their own a cappella groups.

“I think kind of spurs them to take that initiative if they see other people doing it successfully,” she said.

They often hear positive feedback when holding these school outreach events.

“A lot of times people are surprised that we don't have instruments and they're like, ‘Really? I'm don't know if I believe you,’ but we do not have instruments,” Jordano said. “The students are always so kind and generally they'll keep in touch with us on social media.”

Columbus High sophomore Duncan Rosno, 16, noted what he enjoyed about the event.

“I think it was amazing to hear these guys sing, Craig's (Simonetti) beatboxing is very good. Xander (Teplansky), the bass, was really good,” Rosno said.

Rosno, who is a member of an a cappella group, said singing is something he wants to continue to do in college, and possibly starting a group. A cappella barbershop is fun and something he enjoys doing, he added.

He learned some new things as well.

“I learned how to beatbox … I learned that a group needs to combine well, to have personalities that match with each other,” he said.

Jenna Taylor, 18, a senior at Columbus High, added that she loved the group, noting the Q&A helped her know how to prepare for a future in professional performing.

“It is definitely a difficult job to tour and sing full time, but they seem to really love it,” Taylor said. “And so if I love it just as much, I can do that too.”

Taylor said she plans on attending Doane University to study music education and vocal performance, and has a theater scholarship. She added also wants to do something with American Sign Language because she’s hard of hearing.

“I like being expressive on stage and it gives me an outlet to let out my emotions instead of keeping it in,” Taylor said.