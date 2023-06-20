In 2012, then 4-year-old Sam “Sammy” Nahorny was diagnosed with cancer, neuroblastoma. Friends of Sammy and his family decided they had to do something for others like Sammy with childhood cancer and founded what would become Sammy’s Superheroes.

Since 2012, the organization has grown significantly. From a few founding members to a board and several members emeritus, Sammy’s Superheroes has done a lot in the way of helping children’s cancer research, largely through annual fundraisers, such as the June 21 Drive to Cure Cancer. Sammy’s father, Chris Nahorny, said last year’s event brought in just over $50,000.

One reason the cause is so important to him, Nahorny said, is because just going into a children’s hospital changes a person, something he hadn’t really believed before.

“You always hear about sports guys visiting children’s hospitals, they come out and say ‘That really changed me’ and I always just thought that was public speak, but it does,” Nahorny said.

Amy Brown, a board member of the organization, said that one of the driving forces behind Sammy’s Superheroes still being around over a decade after Sammy’s diagnosis stems from the fact that despite childhood cancer being the most prominent cause of childhood deaths, only about 4% of cancer research funding goes toward it.

“It started with friends sitting around in a garage saying ‘we feel helpless, what can we do?’” Brown said. “It was their way of saying ‘We’ve got to do more’ because the drugs that are going into kids’ bodies have been around for 30, 40, 50 years, the same drugs that are used on adults and we really needed to get some research and better development going for these kids.”

To determine where the funds go, Brown said, the board has a list of places that need funding that they then vet through a separate organization called Alex’s Lemonade Stand. With the myriad of kinds of cancer, she said, there are certainly a lot of places the funding could go.

“We partner together with projects they vet and select different meaningful projects. We’ve partnered with the University of Iowa, the (University of Nebraska) Med Center, projects all across the country,” Brown said.

Brown added that because of the nature of cancer research, some of the projects can take a while to come to fruition, so there is an element of investment involved in choosing a cause.

“We typically look at where the projects are at, then what Alex’s Lemonade Stand says and see what research project makes the most sense for us to fund and put our eggs in that basket,” Brown said.

The event kicks off on June 21 with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a live auction. The next morning, the golf scramble begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There are still open slots for those who wish to register. The golfing aspect, Nahorny said, is much appreciated by his colleagues at Columbus Hydraulics for whom it is something of an office event. The company is also a champion sponsor of the event this year.

“I work for a really great company that supports its employees and helps support our cause,” Nahorny said. “To get this event together and be able to give (cancer research projects) that check is really big.”

Those with questions or who wish to register or sponsor the event may do so at sammyssuperheroes.org