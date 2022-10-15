A Nebraska October hard to beat

October known for its warm days and cool nights reminds us why we still live here -- I just wish it would last longer. Fall migration fills the air with birds anxiously chatting about warmer days ahead. That time of year where you can smell decaying vegetation from a dry summer with a hint of moisture that fills your lungs with freshness unmatched and a warning of an impending cold waiting to kiss our cheeks.

October is always a good bass and pan fish month in the heartland, but the drop in temperature seems to trigger memories and thoughts for many of those who hunt and begin daydreaming of days in the field chasing what animals still persist on the Nebraska landscape and other adjacent states for those with a big wallet.

Many of Nebraska hunting seasons have opened for archery deer, some waterfowl, squirrels, rabbits and turkey and with each passing day the momentum builds for the upcoming gamebird season and rifle deer. Not to mention the late October duck season which is hard to think about when I drive over the Platte River Bridge.

A topic for another day, but when I think of the times the river runs dry, in the past it usually had some trickle of flow in early October after the irrigation season was over. The river still dry is certainly a general reflection of how dry our subsurface environment is this year. Wildfires and numerous hot days in the west have had their impact on our river crossing here in Platte County.

There is a pause for concern when we think about how some of the mega droughts of the past impacted riverine ecosystems like the Platte River. I hope our generation and the ones behind us don’t find out. The presence of man can accelerate those impacts as I look at all the tire tracks checker-boarding the “sandscape” in our reach of the river and ponder if other impacts are occurring.

Forested wetlands and riparian habitats in our part of the state give way to a duck species I have always admired. A species that has slightly increased from 1966 to now is a colorful beauty called a wood duck. They nest in trees and are obligated to wetlands with trees that have cavities so they can lay their eggs and propagate their young. They eventually head south, but we can enjoy them in the meantime.

As my dad, Paul, was fascinated with bittersweet growing in beautiful orange berried clumps along the river, there are many other shrubs like coral berry and pale leaf dogwood that have vibrant red and white fruits. The leaves on dogwood can turn into a noticeable crimson or even maroon color. I always remember him walking along the river in the fall and clipping pieces of them and taking them back to the Silver Dollar Bar in Columbus and hanging them behind the bar. I remember many people not knowing what they were. And of course there is always Virginia creeper encircling cottonwood trees climbing to greater heights turning a bright red too.

October in Nebraska reminds me of what John Muir, a famous naturalist once wrote, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”

It seems the more time we spend time in the outdoors, the less we are agonized by the news, a stressed out society, deceitful politicians, growing inflation, our angry fellow man and a growing list of things we can’t change by ourselves. Maintaining our own fresh outlook and spirit is our responsibility and a walk in the woods may be just what most of us need to steady the course in a world God has graciously blessed us with. A beauty most of us can’t even imagine is just a short walk away…in a beautiful Nebraska October.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.