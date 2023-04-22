In recent years, a very different kind of sport/hobby has seen a rise in popularity. Axe-throwing, according to local business owners Derek and Shayla Sharman, is sprouting locations across Nebraska and now, Columbus.

The pair decided several months ago to open an axe-throwing business after having visited other cities' venues and thinking a town the size of Columbus should have at least one location, naming it Axe in the Box.

"Omaha had Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch, Norfolk had axe-throwing there, it got us thinking there’s not one in Columbus" Derek said. "We did some research, realized a community of our size was the only one who doesn’t have a place, got talking and thought this was something we could do."

This is the couple's first go at operating this kind of business, Shayla said. Derek graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor's degree in business administration and later a master's in accounting.

"I worked at an accounting firm, then BD for a few years and have been at NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District) for three and a half years. It’s something I’m looking forward to operating on the side, managing, employing people in the community for," Derek said.

Shayla is a stay-at-home mom to their four (soon to be five) children. The process of starting a business, especially such a unique one with so many moving parts, Shayla said, has been educational to say the least.

"Things take a lot longer than what they seem at first. To start things you need a lot more than what you anticipated. It’s definitely been a learning experience but I think we’re doing a pretty good job figuring it out," Shayla said.

The premise is pretty simple, Derek said. Patrons come in, pay for a time slot and hurl axes at the targets. There is a tutorial sequence before they start and the throwing areas are made to maximize safety. The targets themselves, Derek said, are built to make sure the axe sticks even at awkward angles.

"The surrounding area has anti-bounce back technology where it actually uses physics to actually accept the axe and the mats hanging around absorb the shock of the axe hitting instead of rebounding. We’re not using rubber-gripped axes," Derek said.

The facility is still under construction, as is their website, Derek said, but once that is in order, customers will be able to reserve time blocks online, fill out waivers ahead of time and so forth. They also plan to serve beer in a limited capacity, Derek said. He and Shayla are excited to open, he said, as this is completely new to the community.

"We saw this as an area that no one else was providing this product, we wanted to kind of get it here, get it opened because it’s such a niche," Derek said. "We’re not the size of Omaha where you can have two, three, four of them, there’s only so many people, you need to find that one thing people enjoy here."

Neither could really pinpoint what exactly is fun about the activity other than that it's something of a stress reliever for some in the form of competition. Their slogan encapsulates it pretty well with "Feel the zing of the fling."

"I’ve heard some describe it as their own form of cheap therapy, it’s the same premise as golfing. Why is golfing fun? Why do we have crash rooms where we break stuff? Why is that fun? You get to go in, throw something and compete," Derek said.

They're not sure exactly when they will open, but project it will be some time in the summer at their 311 E 23rd St. location, depending on how quickly they can get everything built and fill out all the necessary paperwork.

"It's bringing something new to town, providing entertainment for families, couples, individuals," Shayla said. "They could have date nights, corporate events, or just talking to other people. I'm excited about it."