Coffee is almost a food group at this point in human history, with millions across the United States opting for a cup of joe for their daily energy boost. Now, with the opening of Scooters' newest location in Columbus, the east end of Columbus has an option for hot and cold drinks, breakfast and more through the drive-thru location.

The 102 23rd St. location joins the existent 21st Avenue location in Columbus, just on the eastern highway entrance, a highly-anticipated location for customers in the area, according to Manager Alisha Schuettler.

"Our customers have said that this end of town doesn't really have a coffee place, so they've loved this. When they come to this end of town or if they're coming in (from the highway), it's beneficial for them having us here," Schuettler said.

The new location had a soft opening on Aug. 7 but for the grand opening on Aug. 18, they had buy-one-get-one-free deals for those paying with the rewards app as well as a wheel of prizes for customers from 8-11 a.m. According to District Manager James Aunkst, the cars kept on coming all morning, despite some minor inconveniences due to construction.

"The good thing is we also have our other Columbus store down the way, so we've been promoting before our store even opened," Aunkst said. "We've been busy, our car stack - I think we can fit 16 in here but it's been super busy all morning."

Being with the company for three years, Aunkst has seen customer responses and requests and, while people love the more westerly option, they wanted a second location on the other side of Columbus.

"Columbus needs something, you know, they need more coffee places. We get feedback from customers every week on the app and hearing that feedback is amazing because we see the love and appreciation for Scooters," Aunkst said. "It's like a gathering we definitely think Columbus needs more of. Sharing the highway is super fun too."

Leah Manzitto, one of the owners, said that the Columbus market has been very successful, which she attributes to a "small town" feeling where the community supports its local businesses. Even since the store started training, she added, they have been trying to build a presence in the community and especially with other neighborhood businesses.

"We're working really hard to build relationships with the businesses here, a rapport with them. That's something they've really wanted too, they loved seeing us come in, we did a lot of connecting with them," Manzitto said. "Alisha (Schuettler) went around introducing us to businesses, inviting them to the soft opening. During training we made a lot of drinks so we could work on quality and delivered drinks to them."

Manzitto noted that, while the 23rd Street renovations make accessing the business a little complicated, their customers have found a way to get their Scooters fix.

"So far it's been extremely rewarding, people are very excited about this location. The other store has an extremely big, loyal customer base. A lot of customers pay with the app and accrue points and they have helped this store with spreading the word we're here," Manzitto said.

Manzitto wanted to add that, just over a week after the grand opening, they will hold their "Dog Days" event, which takes place on Aug. 26. Customers are encouraged to bring their pups through the drive-thru to meet the baristas and 10% of proceeds from the day's sales will be donated to Erna R. Badsteiber Paws and Claws Adoption Center.