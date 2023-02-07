Over the summer, Gene Bierman and his daughter Karen Merrill began working on renovations to Scotus Central Catholic School’s chapel. After a lot of changes, it’s finally complete.

“I do holy hours at the chapel and I got to looking at the altar and thought it looked very professional,” Bierman said. “I thought, with the blessed sacraments exposed 24/7, Jesus deserved a little better place to be exposed.”

Scotus Development Director John Schueth said the space has seen some improvements over the years, incremental changes to improve use but nothing quite to this scale, until Bierman offered to help with the manual labor and a list of things he wanted to see improved. With some material and volunteer work donations, Schueth said, they finally went through with the project.

“It was a lot of committees and a lot of people. A lot of members of his family were crucial in getting things rolling,” Schueth said. “A lot of people donated to make it possible, buy the new carpet, window treatments, lighting.”

The chapel received new carpets, a new altar, tabernacle, paint, a new confessional and a privacy wall between the entrance and a space where one used to be able to peek in on those in prayer or adoration.

The chapel itself has a storied history to begin with. The school started out as St. Francis Academy (1884-1925), later becoming St. Bonaventure High School (1925-1965) in an extensive merger of the school, church and St. Mary’s Hospital. Eventually it became Scotus Central Catholic High School, remaining tied to St. Bon’s without the name. Stained glass windows from St. Mary’s were added to the chapel when the hospital was torn down. Before it became a chapel around 1980, it was a foyer/common area.

“The kids congregated there in the morning, they could enter through the south or the east, there were benches in there, a pop machine, the kind where a Dixie cup pops down and it fills the cup, that was from 1965-1980,” Schueth said.

St. Bon’s used to hold perpetual adoration at the church but had to move things to the school’s chapel in 2019. The chapel had seen some improvement at this point, with a decorated entrance thanks to a Shamrock couple, refinished pews, a prayer box and an electronic lock but adorers noticed a few things they thought could be improved on.

“It was those people who were in there praying that said ‘this space needs something’ and Mr. Bierman obviously has hours that he spends in the chapel as an adorer and he’s certainly one of the ones that said ‘you guys need to do something with this chapel, it needs to be updated,’” Schueth said.

Thus, Bierman, Karen Merrill, Hanna Merrill and Susi Kobus got to work. Deacon Dan Keiter, Fr. Mike Swanton, Mike Pilakowski, Jody Bargen and Linda Levos helped and consulted along the way as well. Schueth said of all the changes, the tabernacle is probably the biggest, though the new altar is also very different.

“I think the tabernacle area is huge. It’s just so much more inspiring, it’s just beautiful,” Schueth said. “We have a formal altar that’s pulled out to the middle, it’s a lot more functional.”

Bierman said one of the most difficult parts of the renovation from his end was the arched wooden piece over the tabernacle and monstrance. Adding a small personal touch, Bierman donated statues of Mary and Jesus to surround the arched wooden piece.

“We had to build that from scratch, built that from the shop here with two of my professional carpenters,” Bierman said. “The two smaller statues that are on the wall came from my tack room in the barn.”

One thing that remained untouched is the large tilework of the Franciscan Coat of Arms. This, Schueth said, represents the school’s Franciscan heritage with St. Francis himself, St. Bonaventure, and Blessed John Duns Scotus, who were all significant figures in the order. The stations of the cross, Schueth said, have been ordered but are not in place yet.

“The ones that are ordered are going to be a little bit more like the ones we have in the hallway (of the high school),” Schueth said.

While the altar, tabernacle, wall, lectern and carpet may be the most visible, recognizable difference, Schueth pointed out one change that’s more functional than anything, and something they hadn’t had before: a hood for votive candles.

“They moved the candles over and built a hood to go over them to catch all that smoke and keep the soot from going all over the place, which is a neat feature as well,” Schueth said.

The space, Bierman said, now has a more fitting look for its purpose.

“It’s a place of reverence to our lord and savior. When you go in you should have reverence to him,” Bierman said.