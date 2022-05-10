A new chapter

Many students were academic transfers but several were also candidates to receive their associate degrees in many subjects, such as mechatronics, business administration, criminal justice, welding technology, agricultural sciences, early childhood education, nursing and information technology and systems.

This year's commencement speaker was Karen Pesek, who also received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. Pesek has an associate degree from CCC and a bachelor's in public accounting from Wayne State College. Currently the director of finance and community liaison at Pesek Law Firm LLC, she serves on multiple nonprofit boards. They include the Metropolitan Community College Foundation, Matters on Tomorrow, Urban Abbey, Central Comunitario del Pueblo and Girls Inc. Nebraska. Pesek, along with her husband, developed the True Potential Scholarship, to help young immigrants reach their "True Potential" through affordable education. Through this scholarship, more than 100 immigrant students have attended classes at community colleges in Nebraska and Iowa.