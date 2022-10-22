A new experience: Natalie DeWispelare showed swine, fashion at state fair

2022 was the year of many firsts for Natalie DeWispelare. Among these new adventures, the 12-year-old, showed swine for the first time at the Nebraska State Fair.

Natalie, who lives in rural David City, has been involved in 4-H ever since she was about 5 or 6 years old. She shows pigs and chickens and also takes part in the fashion show, as well as other 4-H projects.

Natalie showed her two crossbred gilts at the state fair – Dolly and Baby.

“For swine, I got second purple out of my class of 10 for one of my pigs and then from my other one I got fourth out of 10 and then seventh out of ninth,” she said.

Natalie said that showing at the Nebraska State Fair is quite a different experience than a county fair -- it’s more hectic with the amount of people there.

“There's two show arenas, so pretty fast paced,” said Natalie’s mother, Brittany. “They just keep the shows moving. Definitely a lot bigger than she's ever had to deal with before. She did pretty well for her very first year showing at the state fair. I think she was pretty confident, too, pretty proud of it too.”

The process for showing at fairs starts in the spring.

“The beginning of March, and I had to feed them two times a day and then when we got closer to fair I had to feed them three times a day,” Natalie explained.

She also had to wash them every other day and walk them daily. These days, she is washing them every day and continues to walk them.

The family lives on farmland and has swine, chickens and a rabbit. They’ve owned other livestock previously.

When asked what she likes about showing swine, Natalie said, “probably the experiences that I make and the people that I've met.”

For the 4-H fashion show, Natalie made a dress this year. Last year – she had also taken part in the fashion show at the state fair – she crafted a romper.

The amount of time it takes to make a piece of clothing depends on what type of clothing it is, Natalie said.

“The dress that I made for this year took me like two months. But it's because my sister and me rotated days with my grandma,” she added, noting her grandmother taught her and her sister how to sew.

Natalie modeled her clothes at the fair.

“For the fashion show, the modeling judge chose one representative from Butler County to model at the state fair. Natalie was chosen and she was chosen last year too. This year, she was definitely a lot more comfortable on the runway, knowing a little bit of what it was about,” Brittany said.

Brittany added that Natalie had to learn to walk slowly and pivot. She also needed to wear comfortable shoes. Natalie practiced a lot for her runway walk last year since it was her first year, Brittany said.

“Last year, she got a blue ribbon at the state fair in the fashion show and this year she got a purple ribbon so she improved and she did well,” Brittany said.

Brittany noted that 2021 was the first year the family had gone to the state fair since it moved to Grand Island.

“This year she kind of talked us into showing her pigs at the state fair and we were a little hesitant at first because we just weren't familiar with it,” Brittany said. “I showed pigs growing up but I never showed at the state fair level. It was definitely fun to learn about the state fair and what that's all about.”

For the first time, Natalie showed swine, Dolly, at the Aksarben Stock Show.

“That'll be a whole new experience too, she's never shown at Aksarben,” said Brittany in September. “But the good news is that is in the same place where the State Fair was held, so at least she'll be familiar with the facility.”

Natalie said she hopes to talk her parents into letting her show two more pigs next fair season and may take part in the fashion show again.