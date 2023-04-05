A puppy, a mystery experience, a quarter of a hog and a helicopter ride may sound like a confusing assortment of items, but all are up for grabs at the 42nd Annual Scotus Gala.

The gala, a fundraising event for Scotus Central Catholic School, began in 1982 as a way to help the school balance the books a little more smoothly and help keep tuition costs down, according to Development Director John Schueth. The first event raised $15,933.

"Nearly all of the funds go to balance our budget each year, so it's not an extra fundraiser that's going to buy some doors and windows or send somebody on a trip, this is just to help pay bills and keep tuition as low as we can," Schueth said.

Since then, the event has taken place annually, even in 2020 when it was held online, amassing $5,913,124 in total. This year's theme is "A night in black and white." This year's committee, consisting of Gerry and Christi Wiese, Chad and Michelle Oakley and Matt and Shanna Niedbalski, decided on the color pair, according to Development Assistant Janice Rosenquist.

"Each year we have a committee of co-chairs and vice chairs and our co-chairs are in charge of the theme, they communicate with the decorating team and they work together to pick out a theme and this time is black and white," Rosenquist said.

The theme, while it may seem arbitrary, is important to the function, Schueth said, because it adds a layer of fun to what is otherwise a regular black-tie auction event. It also gives the decorating team something to work with that can be different every year.

"The decorators really enjoy doing this, it's fun and if they have some input on the theme it's even more fun for them," Schueth said. "The theme provides a different way for people to celebrate every year."

The back lab puppy available in the grand auction, Rosenquist said, is the first dog they've had on the list in a few years. Also up for grabs at the grand auction are a helicopter trip to a Kansas City Chiefs game, the usual Chef's Table event, a SnoBear ice fishing trip for four and a "bucket list experience for three" in the Omaha area. This event, Schueth said, is to remain a secret beyond that it is a rare opportunity and involves golf.

"That's all we can really say about it," Schueth said. "We'll rely on word of mouth the night of for people to find out what it is."

The gala will be held at the St. Bonaventure Parish Center from 5:30 p.m. until the auction concludes. There will be a lottery with a grand prize of $12,000 and consolation prices of $500. Tickets are $100. There will also be a raffle for a first place prize of $1,000 in Scrip gift cards and a second and third prize of $500 in Scrip gift cards, of the winners' choices.

Rosenquist said they are expecting around 300 people to attend. After all the hard work of the gala committee, she said, attendance should be good based on their ticket counts.

"It's really cool that it provides an opportunity for everyone in the community, business community, other faiths and our own Catholic community to celebrate why we're here and what we do for the community of Columbus," Schueth said. "It's a fundraiser but a lot of fun, we engage a lot of volunteers, that's cool to see."

A full list of items available at the auction is available at qtego.net/qlink/scotuscc. Live auction items may only be bid on at the event, but some of the other items can be bid on online.