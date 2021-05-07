A patient advocate: Vodicka loves surgery, learning

A lifelong student and registered nurse, Stephanie Vodicka works where most don’t – in the operating room.
As the service line coordinator with the operating room/central sterilization at Columbus Community Hospital, she works with multiple departments for surgical services.
“I am responsible for daily staffing and the schedule. I work closely with the surgeons, medical device reps and staff daily to ensure readiness for each case,” Vodicka said. “Additionally, I continue to work in the operating rooms circulating and scrubbing on a regular basis.”
Vodicka’s specialty in the operating room is quite different than traditional nursing, which can often be visualized as a nurse visiting hospital rooms to take patients’ blood pressure and vitals.
“We are constantly learning a new skill set that is not even taught in nursing school,” she noted. “It is a specialty area of nursing and it requires a lot of ongoing training.”
The David City native always knew she wanted to be working in the health care field, though she didn’t choose a career in nursing until 15 years ago.
After graduating from high school, she pursued general studies at the University of Nebraska – Omaha. Vodicka previously worked as a paralegal for a law firm in Omaha.
After she decided to pursue nursing, Vodicka graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in May 2010.
“There are multiple aspects that drew me to nursing,” Vodicka recalled. “One of the things was how nurses are consistently rated high on trustworthy professions. Another is how nurses can work in the widest range of environments. I am a lifetime learner and this is a profession that encourages learning.”
In fact, she remains a student to this day – she will get her master’s degree in nursing this summer.
Shanon Fittje, a certified operating room nurse at CCH, met Vodicka six years ago while playing sand volleyball. Fittje’s sister had been working at the hospital with Vodicka and invited her to the game. They got along well together, Fittje noted, and Fittje became coworkers with Vodicka about one year later.
“Stephanie is very compassionate and a really big patient advocate,” Fittje said. “She will do everything she can to make sure her patients are getting the absolute best care.”
Vodicka’s integrity makes her a great nurse, Fittje added.
“She loves caring for people and helping people, so she is going to do those things without anyone watching. Her goal is to take really good care of the patient,” Fittje said. “And she does a great job in that she's very smart. She's almost done with her master's. And with her knowledge, she's very capable of making excellent care.”
Her coworkers and the environment in which she works are what she enjoys most about her job.
“I love the people,” Vodicka said. “We are extremely close and want each other to succeed. I also love surgery. I love being in surgery, learning about surgery, assisting in surgery and knowing I am making a difference in people’s lives.”
But there are downsides at times. The long hours can be rough, she added.
“We take (a) call and are away from our families at a moment’s notice,” Vodicka said. “My hours are typically 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., yet I can be called in for a case at 2 a.m. and not leave until 3 p.m. We have multiple surgeons in multiple specialties and we have to be competent in all areas. This includes adapting to new surgeons and new specialties as they come to our area.”
The free time she does have, she enjoys spending with her loved ones; she has a 19-year-old son who is currently attending the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
“I love spending time with my family and friends. I have a pretty close-knit family and circle of friends,” Vodicka said. “I like to golf and cook and am part of a book club.”
