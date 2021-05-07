A patient advocate: Vodicka loves surgery, learning

After she decided to pursue nursing, Vodicka graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in May 2010.

“There are multiple aspects that drew me to nursing,” Vodicka recalled. “One of the things was how nurses are consistently rated high on trustworthy professions. Another is how nurses can work in the widest range of environments. I am a lifetime learner and this is a profession that encourages learning.”

In fact, she remains a student to this day – she will get her master’s degree in nursing this summer.

Shanon Fittje, a certified operating room nurse at CCH, met Vodicka six years ago while playing sand volleyball. Fittje’s sister had been working at the hospital with Vodicka and invited her to the game. They got along well together, Fittje noted, and Fittje became coworkers with Vodicka about one year later.

“Stephanie is very compassionate and a really big patient advocate,” Fittje said. “She will do everything she can to make sure her patients are getting the absolute best care.”

Vodicka’s integrity makes her a great nurse, Fittje added.