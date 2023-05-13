Since ALLO Communications came to Columbus, Eastern Nebraska General Manager Dave Miller said, they've been operating out of two separate spaces, a warehouse on one end of town, and a customer service office on the other. Now, they're all under one roof.

"What we've done is we've consolidated our storefront and our warehouse in this building which was really the goal from day one," Miller said.

At a "housewarming party" of sorts and a Business After Hours event with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, ALLO welcomed the community into their new space, at 3620 23rd St., to see the combined warehouse, office space and customer service office.

"This will serve us really well, we can help customers from our storefront and our trucks and techs can come and get equipment, it really makes it convenient," Miller said.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said a definite benefit to the new space is a permanent home for their local customer service. Brunswick said that, of the area providers, ALLO is the only one offering fiber for residential with a physical office where people can go and talk to a customer service representative, which is important to their business.

"ALLO is our only member that does residential service (for fiber) in Columbus," Brunswick said. "If you have an issue with your internet, you're dealing with someone in Columbus when you walk in that door."

Miller went on to say that ALLO was excited to move into the area from the beginning because they saw an opportunity for competition in a fast-growing community.

"Of the 17 communities we have in Nebraska, which is everything we have from Kearney to Omaha, Columbus is the fastest-growing community out of all of those, so it's super exciting to see," Miller said. "What that tells us is a couple of things. One, we love to come into a community and compete with those already in it. Two, it's all about having local ALLO folks live in Columbus, be part of Columbus."

Aside from the customer service end of things, Miller said, having a larger storefront is convenient for events such as Business After Hours and having a large parking area for staff and customers will be a huge plus.

"It's cost-effective for us, for one. Two, the location here is great because we have ample parking, we always look for that, we've got room to be able to do events where the community can come in," Miller said. "The back of the building is ideal for us as far as warehouse and inventory space, trucks can come in, load up in the morning and head out."

At the event, Mayor Jim Bulkley spoke briefly about what it was like to have infrastructure like this expanding in the area and what the future of that expansion may look like some day.

Chris Christensen, senior manager for field services, said that he has high hopes for said expansion based on what he's seen in the relatively short time ALLO has been in town.

"We've got a lot of room for growth, for bringing on new people. Columbus has been a fast-growing community for us and this is a great opportunity to bring in more folks in a lot of space to work," Christensen said.

During the chamber's Business After Hours event, questions were raised about what exactly the future might look like, including coverage across the Loup and Platte Rivers, which requires them to build along bridges. Bulkley said that, when all the construction along 23rd Street is complete, the city can look further into moving that infrastructure across the river(s) but for now, they're just trying to finish the projects they have ongoing.