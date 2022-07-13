A pop of color: New mural welcomes people to downtown Columbus

Downtown Columbus now has a spot of color to welcome visitors to the area.

On July 12, a group of kids, part of a Kearney-based nonprofit, lent a hand in creating a mural on a building located at the corner of 13th Street and 24th Avenue.

Impact Art’s mission is to create positive public art in the Kearney community and surrounding areas by mentoring adult and young artists, beautifying and educating the community and enhancing cultural tourism, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Josh Arias, who is a part of the nonprofit, noted that Impact Art has been holding Tuesday workshops for youth for the past six weeks. The one held in Columbus on July 12 was the last one. The workshop was offered for the migrant education program at Educational Service Unit 7, and this is the second summer ESU7 has worked with Arias.

“I’ve been teaching the kids how to spray paint and do creative self-expression through the use of spray paint,” Arias said. “We wanted to do a mural so Yonni (Izaguirre), he owns this building, he was able to offer up the building.”

The children helped him come up with ideas for the painting, he added. Izaguirre had given them free range and they knew they wanted to create something colorful.

The mural, which was painted in one day, features shapes of different colors with “Welcome to Columbus” painted above it.

“Each color kind of shows a little bit about the all the different cultures and stuff in the communities,” Arias said. “And then we wanted it to be like something that the kids could be proud of. We've worked on it for the whole day today, and I was here yesterday a little bit trying to get some stuff ready for them. It's all just youth led here and they've been doing some good work.”

Izaguirre said he’s owned the building for about one year. He’s been renovating it, and the upstairs has been remodeled for apartments. The bottom, which is still being worked on, will be turned into a storefront that he’ll rent out.

Izaguirre noted he wanted something done with the wall that would represent Columbus. He ended up getting a call from Impact Art about getting a mural done.

“I was ready to hire somebody to paint it. Then this individual called me and I was like, 'Oh, neat, even better if we can do something for the city.' I think it's something positive for the city,” Izaguirre said.

“He came in look at the building and he kind of told me what his program was about and I thought it was pretty neat.”

He added he thinks the program is a positive one that will keep kids busy.

The mural, he said, will definitely catch the eyes of passersby.

“I know that people will stop and look at it. It's really colorful,” Izaguirre said. “I know it's only a one way road, but it should be a positive deal. Hopefully all of these people that own buildings can open up to this program and we can do more of these things.”