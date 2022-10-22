A powerful duo: Schuyler twins take State Fair showmanship titles

For Allison (Ally) and Addison (Addy) Vavricek, animal showmanship isn't just a hobby, it's a way of life. And, they have the awards to show it.

The pair, 15-year-old twin sisters from Schuyler, have filled a glass display with animal showmanship awards spanning their careers.

"We started showing when we were 9 years old. I remember my parents just asked if we wanted to do 4-H and I didn’t really know what it was," Ally said.

Brian Vavricek, their father, said he had been involved with 4-H when he was younger, but more on the craftsmanship side of things, so it was something of a new world for him when his daughters expressed interest in the activity.

"I was involved in 4-H. I didn’t show any animals, my wife never did either, I was more involved in woodworking and welding projects I brought to the fair. We didn’t bring any experience," Brian said.

The sisters took to showing animals, they said, and even found coaches along the way in Brodie Mackey and Tessa Shaw, animal experts from Wyoming who the pair have come to know well.

"There was a couple who moved here from Wyoming that were friends with our 4-H leader. Our leader asked if anyone needed help, we said yes and they still help to this day. They're kind of our second parents, in a way," Addy said.

Ally and Addy set up their livestock in a corrugated metal shed on the family farm and started working with their animals every day, hours before school and hours after, something every animal showman knows to be a routine.

"Sheep need to be treadmilled (the walking of livestock on treadmills designed for animals) more than goats. I'm up before 6 every day. I treadmill them, sometimes practice showing them," Ally said. "We're usually out here for two to four hours every day at least. Consistency is key."

Addy took a short break between the intermediate and senior levels, but came back with a desire to work with goats rather than sheep. Despite their showing different species, the sisters are able to work together a lot and help each other out.

"Sheep and goats are pretty similar. We work together, on days we alternate so one day we wash them, do their hair," Addy said.

"The other days, we'll practice showing them and every day we treadmill them, walk them. We help each other out but we do have our own way of doing things," Ally said.

At the Nebraska State Fair, Addy took the title of Overall Goat Showman Grand Champion with Future Farmers of America (FFA) for her goat, P Diddy. Ally got 4-H Grand Champion Sheep Showman for her Hampshire sheep, Little Moe.

In terms of the girls' work ethics, Brian said, they work hard for their animals and for their titles, of which there are many.

"A lot of families that show have multiple siblings that show together, they're not unique in that. With them being twin sisters, they really motivate each other," Brian said.

Brian added that with the sisters' long list of activities including basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer, they have reason to be tired or to maybe take a break from their duties, but they instead choose to do their jobs every day.

"There's times they'll get home from volleyball late and it would be easy to skip out on chores or whatever they need to do but they encourage and motivate each other. When both can go, it's easier than just one going out and doing that at night," Brian said.

Ally and Addy agreed that working together keeps them motivated and that some times they prefer spending time with each other or with their animals to going out and doing things with friends.

"We've gotten a lot better this year because I love sharing what I love most with the person I love most, which is Addy, so it's gotten a lot better, getting to spend time in the barn with her," Ally said. "I'd rather be in the barn working with the animals than going out and doing something at night."

Ally and Addy said being involved in showmanship has taught them a lot, aside from the practical aspects of showmanship and the raising and training of animals.

"I really encourage people to show livestock because it's really built my character by showing me hard work and sportsmanship," Ally said. "It's really built up my confidence too because with sports, I can sort of get down on myself but livestock has really built my confidence and relationships all over the nation."

Addy added that her love for the industry comes from the people they've met and things they've learned through programs like 4-H, like discipline, responsibility and the values Ally mentioned.

"It's not like a sport, you have a living animal that you have to water, feed and take care of every day, make sure they're healthy," Ally said. "You can learn a lot of things from that. I love meeting new people who share the same values I do, working with Ally and I just love my goats so much."

Brian said that while his arena is more in sports and coaching, he enjoys watching his daughters succeed at something they love in addition to their already heavy schedule of school and sports is enjoyable for him.

"When you work hard at something, even when you put work in and time, you sometimes don’t come out on top in the end but to see how dedicated they've been to it and the time they’ve put in it and how much they love it, for them to see that success is amazing," Brian said.

The sisters also compete in other states, such as South Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Kentucky and most recently Kansas, where they took home Grand Champion Market Goat and Grand Champion Market Lamb titles at the Ellis County Fair. Brian said that with success being difficult to come by in team sports, these kind of titles mean a lot.

"When they're able to compete in something like this that they really love, winning senior showmanship at the state fair is equivalent to winning a state championship in a sport so I was excited for them when they did that," Brian said.

In addition to animal showmanship, Ally and Addy are also learning to judge, in hopes of doing it in college or beyond. In addition to the personal enjoyment they get from it, judging presents some scholarship opportunities.

"We've already met judging coaches from colleges because I want to judge in college. Seeing you show and win and getting to meet them, getting recognized is really good for scholarship opportunities," Ally said.

That ability to carry over into college and probably a career, Brian said, is one of the bigger differences between livestock showmanship and other extracurricular activities.

"There are tremendous opportunities for scholarships and the percentage of kids who compete in livestock showing or judging who go into that industry is far greater than that of people who become professional basketball or football players," Brian said before turning to Ally and Addy with a piece of advice.

"But don't give up on those sports."