When mural artist Yaramis “Yara” Ramos Hernandez looks at the changes that are coming to Columbus, she sees them as family oriented.

Highlighting the Innovation Center, the Columbus Community Building and more, Ramos Hernandez said these new happenings keep residents, families in Columbus.

“I love the idea, I love not having to drive every weekend (for) two hours … to see something different or to have some fun,” Ramos Hernandez said.

Her latest piece of artwork will now be part of the movement as Ramos Hernandez recently was commissioned to paint the mural on the back of the stage in Frankfort Square.

Originally from Cuba, Ramos Hernandez has lived in Columbus since 2013.

Ramos Hernandez studied and has a degree in design, and during the last 20 years she has been working in the field. She is working for Central Community College (CCC) as the campus designer, and has a mural and graphic design business, Havana Stone.

“During my career I (received) all sorts of education for painting, design concepts, psychology – a lot of things – so when you put all of that together, it’s a good mix for mural painting,” she said.

Last spring, the City of Columbus put out a call for art regarding the stage in Frankfort Square. This was the first project that Jean Van Iperen, planning and economic development coordinator for the city, took over when she started her position.

Ramos Hernandez decided to toss her hat in the ring.

“I want one of my works (to be) displayed in the community, out there in the community as part of what we are doing here, all the movement we are having here, I wanted to be part of it,” Ramos Hernandez said.

Because Frankfort Square is home to many musical, art and cultural events, the concept for Ramos Hernandez’s piece started there. The protagonist of this mural, Ramos Hernandez explained, is music. Looking at the mural, a guitar is part of the overall design.

“I wanted to integrate the design with what we have, that’s why I came up with a guitar which will use the handrail as part of the arm of the guitar,” she said. “When you look a little bit from behind, you can see that these could be the strings of the guitar.”

Living in Columbus with her significant other, two daughters – ages 2 and 14 – and her mother, family is what motivates her.

“Everything I do is trying to be as close as possible to God and trying to be something for my mom to be proud of and the best possible (role model) for my daughters,” she said.

After the concept was chosen, Van Iperen said there were some setbacks with the project, but Ramos Hernandez was able to start painting last week. The hope is that it will be complete in the next few weeks.

Van Iperen said it will be nice to have this project finished.

“Hopefully the community likes the piece that was selected,” Van Iperen said. “Yara is, as an artist, very mindful of where the piece is going to go, what audience it needs to speak to. The thing I like about her as an artist is she’s very mindful of those things and she tries to select subject matters and designs that will appeal to a wide variety of people using the space where the mural is going to be.”

Van Iperen explained that Ramos Hernandez had a great narrative that was part of her proposal. From the colors that she chose to the symbolism of the guitar and other instruments on the guitar, Van Iperen said the piece deals with inclusion.

"Certain colors make you feel warm and kind of give you that warm and fuzzy feeling. She put a lot of thought into the piece so I hope everybody appreciates it and likes it as much as I do and as much as the selection committee did, too," Van Iperen said.

The selection committee, Van Iperen elaborated, was comprised of city staff and community members. They had to agree on a design and make sure it worked logistically and went with Ramos Hernandez's guitar piece.

“I felt so blessed and it is a privilege," Ramos Hernandez said of being chosen as the artist. "I don’t know how many people submitted a proposal, but to be chosen for this - that will be displayed for the whole community - it is humbling.”

This is approximately the 14th mural downtown, Van Iperen said. The eventual plan, she explained, is to have an art walk in the downtown area to work with the self-guided historic tour already in place in the area and eventual community building as a sort of hub for tourism.

"I think the community and businesses are going to see this particular area grow, because I do think we're right on the cusp of creating a downtown destination people will want to travel to, to visit, to shop in and hopefully attract a few more businesses, more restaurants," Van Iperen said. "The downtown area is right there. We just need to cross that line."

The mural also contributes to the city's efforts for Downtown Columbus to be considered a certified creative district with the Nebraska Arts Council. That designation would open up grant opportunities for more art, such as sidewalk murals and perhaps sculpture. That artwork would, in turn, bring visitors to the area and highlight local artists and their works that represent the community.

“I want it to be refreshing, somehow. I want it to be fun – sort of an experience that’s what I want,” Ramos Hernandez said of what she hopes people will take away from her mural. “I don’t want it to be just a painting. I want it to be something that you look at and (it) refreshes you from your day. That’s what I want.”