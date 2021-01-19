A remarkable accomplishment and memorable day

Having reached this level of funding, CAFF’s payout will now grow to approximately $50,000 every year forever, while the endowment itself continues to grow at the same time! What extraordinary progress this group has made together in the last few years!

As if this wasn’t enough, another multi-year journey also came to end on New Year’s Eve. Around eight years ago, partners in the Columbus community began discussing what came to be known as the “Quality of Life Centers” initiative. Eventually, this brought together the Columbus Public Schools STEM Academy, East-Central District Health Department, YMCA, and Columbus Public Library in an effort to build new facilities for each. In February 2015, the Future Fund was the recipient of a Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant that was matched by the Raimondo Family Foundation and another anonymous local donor. The QOL Centers project could then access these funds as matching for their own fundraising efforts. Three of those projects have been completed and after the successful vote in November, the Columbus Public Library Foundation was able to complete its fundraising to meet the final match.