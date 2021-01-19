A remarkable accomplishment and memorable day

Today I want to congratulate the volunteers who lead the Columbus Area Future Fund. Dec. 31 was a very big day for CAFF. In fact, it was the kind of day that comes along, well, we can’t even say how often because it’s only happened once! Through a little coincidence and a whole lot of hard work, the two most significant campaigns in the Future Fund’s history came to a successful conclusion on the same day!
With volunteers working to the last hours of Dec. 31st, the Future Fund raised just over $500,000 to maximize a $250,000 challenge grant from the Sherwood Foundation, pushing the CAFF unrestricted endowment over $1-million!! The Future Fund is deeply grateful to Pillen Family Farms for their lead gift that got the campaign started and really made success a possibility. There were many other significant gifts and they will all be publicly recognized.
This was a five-year process that included a three-year campaign to raise the needed funds. CAFF was one of five NCF affiliated funds given the opportunity to participate in the Building Community Capacity Challenge Grant process offered by the Sherwood Foundation and Peter Kiewit Foundation. As with many other funds, these FAC’s found that the learning and networking along the way was at least as valuable as the money. Volunteers in Columbus, Stuart, Howells, Imperial, and Keith County now have friends and colleagues in the other communities and that group will be resources for each other to make all of them stronger!
Having reached this level of funding, CAFF’s payout will now grow to approximately $50,000 every year forever, while the endowment itself continues to grow at the same time! What extraordinary progress this group has made together in the last few years!
As if this wasn’t enough, another multi-year journey also came to end on New Year’s Eve. Around eight years ago, partners in the Columbus community began discussing what came to be known as the “Quality of Life Centers” initiative. Eventually, this brought together the Columbus Public Schools STEM Academy, East-Central District Health Department, YMCA, and Columbus Public Library in an effort to build new facilities for each. In February 2015, the Future Fund was the recipient of a Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant that was matched by the Raimondo Family Foundation and another anonymous local donor. The QOL Centers project could then access these funds as matching for their own fundraising efforts. Three of those projects have been completed and after the successful vote in November, the Columbus Public Library Foundation was able to complete its fundraising to meet the final match.
Not only does that complete the library’s challenge grant, but since all four projects have successfully continued to work together this also “unlocked” a collaboration bonus from Sherwood for all four projects that CAFF can now distribute.
The Future Fund’s availability as a facilitator and its affiliation with Nebraska Community Foundation made the challenge grant possible. What a tremendous example of bringing outside resources to bear to make Something Good happen in Columbus.
Just think, these projects worked together for nearly a decade, continue to meet monthly, and are building a series of generational community projects…it’s the epitome of the future that CAFF and NCF are trying to help build for the Columbus region and other communities across the state!
So yes, Dec. 31, 2020 is a date the Columbus Area Future Fund will never forget! But it’s also not the end. I’m pleased to say the CAFF Fund Advisory Committee is already discussing what’s next for their group in creating long-lasting positive impact for their neighbors and their community. That’s an attitude that will lead to even more good and I’m proud to support these volunteers in achieving their mission.
K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.