A Sandhills Ranch in Platte County?

Yes, there is one, and I would guess a lot of area residents are not aware of it. It is called the Burke Ranch, has a 140-year history and is still lived on and managed by three generations of the Burke family.

Much of the history aspect of the ranch was researched by Emil Drozd of Genoa and included in his recently published book, “Sharing My Stories and Life’s Adventures.”

This venture began in 1880 by an entity known as the Kent Company. By 1884, it owned ranches in several counties, the largest being in Nance and Boone. Mr. Kent had made a fortune as a meatpacker in Chicago, selling meat to the Union Army during the civil War. He had attended Yale University and became a friend of the first Ed Burke of Genoa. He convinced him to help develop his properties in Nebraska. They were huge! He owned over 100 quarter sections in Nance and Boone Counties (25 square miles) and about as much in Stanton County.

By 1900, Ed Burke has developed eight ranches and feedlots scattered from Silver Creek to north of Fullerton. Texas Longhorn cattle were shipped in by the trainload, mostly to Silver Creek and driven by cowboys to the ranches. Ed Burke died in 1928 and son “Ned” took over.