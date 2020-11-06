A Sandhills Ranch in Platte County?
Yes, there is one, and I would guess a lot of area residents are not aware of it. It is called the Burke Ranch, has a 140-year history and is still lived on and managed by three generations of the Burke family.
Much of the history aspect of the ranch was researched by Emil Drozd of Genoa and included in his recently published book, “Sharing My Stories and Life’s Adventures.”
This venture began in 1880 by an entity known as the Kent Company. By 1884, it owned ranches in several counties, the largest being in Nance and Boone. Mr. Kent had made a fortune as a meatpacker in Chicago, selling meat to the Union Army during the civil War. He had attended Yale University and became a friend of the first Ed Burke of Genoa. He convinced him to help develop his properties in Nebraska. They were huge! He owned over 100 quarter sections in Nance and Boone Counties (25 square miles) and about as much in Stanton County.
By 1900, Ed Burke has developed eight ranches and feedlots scattered from Silver Creek to north of Fullerton. Texas Longhorn cattle were shipped in by the trainload, mostly to Silver Creek and driven by cowboys to the ranches. Ed Burke died in 1928 and son “Ned” took over.
I knew Ned and heard first-hand the stories of how they unloaded the semi-wild beasts, then had to drive many to a feedlot south of Silver Creek, across a narrow, rickety ¾-mile-long wooden bridge. Occasionally, some broke through the railings and went for a swim in the Platte River. Others sometimes went into town and terrified fleeing citizens.
During World War I, anything agricultural was highly profitable, but the next few decades brought deflation, drought and the Great Depression. The Kent family interests decided to leave Nebraska.
Ned Burke’s son, Ed II, had graduated from Stanford and in 1968, he and his wife Anne, a Navy nurse, decided to come home, manage the ranch and the Genoa national Bank (now the Genoa Community Bank). He passed away five years ago and widow, Anne, son, Tim and his son, Cody, still live on and manage the ranch today. It is now about 4,000 acres in Platte and Merrick counties, south and east of Genoa.
They produce “stock type” show cattle and sell them at occasional sales – open heifers in multiple breeds on Nov. 8 and their annual production sale Dec. 5. Trust me, these are beautiful animals!
Now, to defend the term “ranch” in the title above; if all that history and information, p.us no corn or beans, just grass, hay and cattle does not qualify it as such, I don’t know what would!
For the “sandhills” portion of the title, I will lean heavily on a man widely recognized as an authority, Dr. Paul Johnsgard, a former Foundation Professor at the University of Nebraska.
He fell in love with all Nebraska Sandhills, studied, researched and wrote over 30 books on the subject, spent summers in every county where they exist, including Platte. I would recommend his book ”This Fragile Land” to anyone with an interest. He said if you see meadowlarks, prairie chickens, yucca plants, kangaroo rats (cute little mammals that live on the vegetated fringes of sand dunes), bluestem grasses, a high water table, long sunsets, good people and god-awful roads, no need to kneel and examine the soil. They are the Nebraska Sandhills!
He described the “big sandhills” as generally comprising the middle third of the state, perhaps centered in Custer County where sand and gravel may be up to 20 meters (65 feet) deep. He described that whole area as the “handprint of God” and that area constituted the palm of that hand. But several long, tapering “fingers” reached eastward from it, one almost 2/3 of the way across the state to portions of Merrick County and extreme southwest Platte County, where the Burke Ranch exists.
Dr. Johnsgard wrote “60 million years ago the area lay submerged in a vast inland sea. As the land lifted and water receded, hills were formed, built upon a sandy floor over a sandy basement. Even as the Rocky Mountains were rising to the west and northwest, ferocious winds and once enormous but now vanished river systems were carrying sand and gravel eastward.”
“About 5 to 20 million years ago these deposits, which now constitute the heart of the present Ogallala aquifer, spread generously over Nebraska, creating a vast underground sponge.” Here is the nexus of his book in general, putting to rest forcefully that such areas are basically worthless wastelands.
“Our tremendous reservoir of wonderfully fresh, pure water has been accumulating for millions of years. It is our true hidden wealth, more valuable to this state than the riches veins of Colorado gold, or the diamond beds of South Africa.”
“The Nebraska Sandhills are a very special place that has been patiently shaped by water, wind and time. What is present today is a fragile land, a place of endless grass and countless hills, of unbroken horizons and broken hearts, of astounding beauty and unimagined hardship, of abundant life and unexpected death. They are a region to be visited and revisited, to be long remembered and forever treasured.
Obviously the Kent and Burke families together saw much of this over the past 140 years, when not many others did, and persevered.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.