A season of giving: How trees, ninjas and beds help the community

Christmas, it is said, is a time of giving. Giving gifts, cards, food and one's mere presence forms the foundation of many Christmas traditions.

For some organizations in the community, that idea has formed different ways of giving. Angel trees, ninja Santas and donations to those in need all made a festive impact in this way this holiday season.

Angel trees, or giving trees in some locations, are trees decorated not with ornaments but vague descriptions of people in need of a Christmas gift. In some cases, this could be a basic necessity.

"It works pretty good. It's a nice thing," Janelle Groteluschen of St. John's Lutheran Church in Shell Creek said. "That's usually a popular one every year, the Angel Tree."

Groteluschen, a member of the church's social ministry committee, said the initiative is pretty simple. The church contacts the Angel Tree Christmas program and receives a list of descriptions of area children whose parents are incarcerated, but want their kids to get a Christmas gift.

Members of the church fulfill those Christmas wishes and the church takes the packages to St. Luke's in Columbus for distribution because St. John's of Shell Creek is rural.

"I think people have fun buying gifts for the kids that are on their little tag," Groteluschen said. "It's kind of a thing we do just to help the kids in the area at Christmastime, extend our chance to help serve the community."

Some organizations contribute offerings, donations and volunteers toward a cause. Word of Life Church, for example, partnered with Slumberland Furniture to provide beds and bedding to children who need them. Four of the beds donated this year went to the Center for Survivors. The Federated Church also sent coats, hats, gloves and warm clothing to the Center for Survivors.

Connection Christian Church changed up its approach to charity three years ago, according to Brittany Ahrens, who organizes the program. Leading up to the holidays, members of the church donate toward "Ninja Santa," a stealthy anonymous gift-giving program. Recipients will find some popcorn, cocoa, a note, an ornament and gift cards for them to use for their needs.

"I think the church does this just so - Christmas is one of the biggest times for depression and things like that, just so you know that you are loved, even if you don't realize it," Ahrens said.

In a different twist to the giving tree, 1C - The Sanctuary employed a "giving garland" along their stage this year. Instead of requests being on a tree, they were strung at easy picking height for those who want to get involved, according to Greg Schatz, director of discipleship.

In partnership with Lakeview Community Schools this year and Columbus Public Schools in the past, Schatz said the program gives area kids something for the holidays.

"A couple from our congregation makes a connection with school counselors, we've been doing this for four or five years and included Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools," Schatz said. "They work with counselors who know what needs among students are at Christmastime."

As far as traditional approaches, giving trees at Peace Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church went to Holiday Spirit of Columbus, Inc. and St. Luke's United Church of Christ takes up an offering on Christmas that will go to Columbus Area Emergency Assistance.

The Federated Church will hold its annual Christmas dinner on Christmas day, but only for delivery or pickup, with supplies for up to 150 meals. Office Administrator Chrissy Ford said volunteers will even be cooking the meals during Christmas service.