'A sense of blessing': 1C Church to hold vow renewal ceremony

With the season of love quickly approaching, a Columbus church will be holding a vow renewal ceremony to help couples reaffirm their commitment to each other.
On Friday, Feb. 12, 1C Church – The Sanctuary is holding "ReTie the Knot" in its worship center at the church, 2200 28th Ave. The vow renewal ceremony itself will start at 6:30 p.m.
“After the vow renewal ceremony – which will take about a half-hour and people won’t have to go up individually, it’ll be like a group event – we’ll have a dinner catered in and then at 8 p.m., we’re going to have SideStep the band performing (for) a dance. So they’ll be doing a re-wedding dance for us,” 1C Ministry Coordinator Keri Robbins said.
Pastor Jim Thelen will perform the ceremony.
“One thing, I think, I’ve had a couple of people ask (is) ‘do we have to renew our (vows) in front of everybody?’ And the answer is no and yes,” Thelen said. “You do it at the table where you’re sitting and just with your spouse, but everyone is going to do it at the same time.”
Before arriving at 1C, he had held similar events at other churches. The vow renewal ceremonies are typically held around Valentine’s Day. This is the first year that one will be held at 1C.
“It’s always been very meaningful to a lot of people,” Thelen said. “There was one couple, I think it was 70 years they’d been married together, and so for them to be able to celebrate their marriage of 70 years was great. There were some that were just a couple years and then there were some people that had gone through a really tough time in their marriage and this was a great time to recommit to each other.”
Thelen noted he’s seen some couples go all out in a full wedding dress and tuxedo while others prefer casual wear.
“I had one person get a wedding dress and the guy wore a tux and they went all out because they never did anything like this; I think they were married probably 40 years and they thought ‘let’s just do it right’. Some people come and they’re just casually dressed and want a quiet evening out,” he said.
Robbins said attendees will be able to socially distance.
“We’re hoping to get (about) 75 couples,” she added. “We have enough space that everybody can be spaced out and safe. It will be COVID conscious.”
The event is open to any married couple, whether they’ve been married for four months or 40 years, Robbins said.
Those interested in attending need to register by Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the church’s website, 1cchurch.com. The cost is $25 per couple. People can call 1C at 402-835-5511 for more information.
Robbins will be attending as both an organizer and attendee. She and her husband, Christopher, have been married for 27 years. The Columbus couple has two teenage sons.
“I think it’s important to reaffirm that commitment that was made before God, in our case 27 years ago,” Robbins said. “Especially with as crazy as the world is - your spouse should be your primary rock, and I think this will be a great time to show each other how much you care for each other.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused stress with individuals and resulted in strained relationships, Thelen said. He hopes "ReTie the Knot" will be a nice event for couples.
“I want everyone to walk away just feeling a sense of blessing that God has given them in the institution of marriage,” Thelen said. “I always tell people marriage is not easy; in fact, marriage is not for the faint of heart. It’s tough stuff at times. But, for whatever reason, God’s design at the very beginning was for us not to be alone. He designed this and I’m hoping people walk away just having… re-energizing their marriage.”
