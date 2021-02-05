'A sense of blessing': 1C Church to hold vow renewal ceremony

With the season of love quickly approaching, a Columbus church will be holding a vow renewal ceremony to help couples reaffirm their commitment to each other.

On Friday, Feb. 12, 1C Church – The Sanctuary is holding "ReTie the Knot" in its worship center at the church, 2200 28th Ave. The vow renewal ceremony itself will start at 6:30 p.m.

“After the vow renewal ceremony – which will take about a half-hour and people won’t have to go up individually, it’ll be like a group event – we’ll have a dinner catered in and then at 8 p.m., we’re going to have SideStep the band performing (for) a dance. So they’ll be doing a re-wedding dance for us,” 1C Ministry Coordinator Keri Robbins said.

Pastor Jim Thelen will perform the ceremony.

“One thing, I think, I’ve had a couple of people ask (is) ‘do we have to renew our (vows) in front of everybody?’ And the answer is no and yes,” Thelen said. “You do it at the table where you’re sitting and just with your spouse, but everyone is going to do it at the same time.”

Before arriving at 1C, he had held similar events at other churches. The vow renewal ceremonies are typically held around Valentine’s Day. This is the first year that one will be held at 1C.