A silent hero: Blaser dedicated to Lakeview Community

As a Lakeview Community Schools teacher and mother of three, Audrey Blaser understands the importance of getting involved and dedicating her time to help better the community.
Always willing to help out behind the scenes, Blaser is a silent hero, according to long-time friend Peg Slusarski.
“She’s always willing to be in the background, she never tries for the limelight,” Slusarski said. “She’s a wonderful, caring young lady.”
FINDING HER WAY
A graduate of Humphrey High School, being an educator had never been in the cards for Blaser. In fact, her father, a farmer, had only an eighth-grade education while her stay-at-home mom wasn’t a fan of school.
But, it’s from their urging that Blaser attended Central Community College-Columbus before transferring to Wayne State College.
“I wanted to go right away but my parents wanted me to go to CCC in the beginning, so I was able to stay home and save some money for college,” Blaser said. “It was a good move on my parents’ behalf to make me go to CCC when I graduated high school. I think I learned more at CCC in those early classes which prepared me better (than) a four-year at Wayne.”
This also proved to be the right decision as she received enough financial aid that she didn’t need to go into debt to receive her education.
Blaser initially intended to study the law.
“I was going to go be a lawyer,” she said. “You needed an undergrad declaration and I chose social sciences. Someone suggested that I back it up with a teaching certificate so once you’re going through law school you can teach.”
While student teaching, Blaser met her husband, Dan, and later married in July 1994. She never ended up moving onto law school, though. She ended up staying in the education field, but still gets her dosage of law through being a teacher.
“I teach American government to seniors at Lakeview,” Blaser said. “I get that law aspect in educating other people about the law. Instead of practicing it, I teach it.”
ESTABLISHING HERSELF
Blaser’s first and only job is as a teacher at Lakeview High School. Along with American government, she also teaches world history.
Upon starting at Lakeview in August 1994, some fellow teachers took Blaser under their wing and advised her to get involved with student activities and athletics to get to know the students outside of the classroom.
Blaser took this advice to heart and has since been going to athletic games, volunteering with concession stands, ticket-taking at football games, assisting with prom and post-prom activities, sponsoring student council, serving on the school improvement committee and serving on a committee for Lakeview’s 50th anniversary celebration. She alsoserved as a volleyball coach before she had her children. Blaser currently serves on the Lakeview Foundation Board.
“If you get to know the kid outside of the classroom, it helps a lot more,” Blaser said. “Not everybody is passionate about sitting in a classroom for an hour and listening to you talk about (the) Constitution. But if you can talk to the kid about what they’re interested in, you have a better relationship in the classroom.”
Every other year, Blaser takes her students on a field trip to Washington, D.C., for her government class and to see the Holocaust museum.
Throughout her 26-year career, she’s been most involved with student council.
“We try to plan an event every month for the student body at school, and we try to do one or two community fundraisers or events to help the City of Columbus or our own Lakeview community,” Blaser said.
The group held "Pink Out" volleyball games, which raised money for breast cancer causes, and most recently they received grants utilized for the purchase of book bags to fill with care packages for the Columbus Rescue Mission.
“So many times, people who are out of their home are left with a plastic bag or a garbage bag to put their stuff in. We filled those book bags with items so when someone goes to the Rescue Mission, they can have a book bag to put their items in,” Blaser said. “We got toothbrushes donated, toothpaste donated – just a whole care package.”
Blaser’s favorite part of teaching is mentoring students and helping them find their path in life, whether it’s continuing with higher education or pursuing trade school.
Slusarski is a former Lakeview teacher who’s seen Blaser’s commitment to education in person.
“She has a deep respect for her students. She really cares. She holds students accountable,” Slusarski noted.
According to Slusarski, Blaser also has a fun side and has been known to volunteer to host baby showers for staff members who are expecting. In one instance, Blaser assisted a co-worker during that individual’s battle with cancer and helping that person find Hospice.
“That’s the kind of person Audrey is – people trust her to be there for them,” Slusarski said.
Yet, according to Blaser, helping others out and getting involved is all part of being in the Lakeview community.
“Lakeview is kind of its own little community since it’s not in town,” Blaser said. “We’re a part of Columbus but we have kids from Platte Center, kids from Schuyler, we have students that drive from Humphrey, we have students that drive from David City. We have a unique community out here.”
A LAKEVIEW FAMILY
Dan, Blaser’s husband, is a Lakeview graduate who works at ADM. Together, they have three children: Brittany, a second-grade teacher at Grand Island Public Schools; Jarrod, a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln majoring in mechanical engineering; and Reed, who is starting his senior year at Lakeview this month.
Blaser’s children attending Lakeview schools also led to a natural progression in her involvement in student athletics and activities.
Above all else, her love for her family keeps her going.
“Family helps you when you need it and supports you and loves you,” Blaser said.
Blaser enjoys watching movies in her downtime, as well as playing board games and cards with her family. She also enjoys traveling; she and Dan plan on visiting Europe next summer.
Blaser intends on remaining a teacher and keep doing what she’s doing.
“We have roots here, we have family here. Columbus is a great community with lots of resources. We live in a great neighborhood so I don’t plan on us moving,” Blaser said. “I don’t know what the future holds; just enjoy it and see what happens.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
