A silent hero: Blaser dedicated to Lakeview Community

“If you get to know the kid outside of the classroom, it helps a lot more,” Blaser said. “Not everybody is passionate about sitting in a classroom for an hour and listening to you talk about (the) Constitution. But if you can talk to the kid about what they’re interested in, you have a better relationship in the classroom.”

Every other year, Blaser takes her students on a field trip to Washington, D.C., for her government class and to see the Holocaust museum.

Throughout her 26-year career, she’s been most involved with student council.

“We try to plan an event every month for the student body at school, and we try to do one or two community fundraisers or events to help the City of Columbus or our own Lakeview community,” Blaser said.

The group held "Pink Out" volleyball games, which raised money for breast cancer causes, and most recently they received grants utilized for the purchase of book bags to fill with care packages for the Columbus Rescue Mission.