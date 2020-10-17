A Sincere Taste of Gratitude

Don’t stop me if you have heard this before.
There was a blind boy who sat near a building with a hat by his feet. He held up a sign which read, “I am blind. Please help.”
A few coins lay in the bottom of the hat – spare change from a few hurried folks - when a man happened by. He put some money into the hat, took the sign, wrote something on the back side, then placed it in the boy’s hand so that everyone who walked past would see the new words. Soon the hat began to fill with more and more money.
That afternoon, the man returned. The boy recognized his footsteps and said, “You were the one who changed my sign this morning. What did you write?”
The man replied. “I said the same thing you did only differently. I wrote, ‘Today is a beautiful day, but I cannot see it.’”
I love that story because it speaks of giving, gratitude, and how one change can make a big difference.
This year has required new perspective, trial and error, and accepting things aren’t normal; and I’ll admit, I haven’t always been grateful for the changes forced upon me.
This year was the Taste of Columbus’ 20th anniversary. The tradition of packing hundreds of people into one location to sample delicious appetizers, sip on various wines, browse tables of silent auction items and bid against friends, neighbors and colleagues for a grand auction wasn’t going to happen.
We had to rewrite the event, and that turned out to be a good thing! There would have been far fewer coins in our hat had we held the event in person or not held the event at all. As it turns out, we expect to share nearly $50,000 in proceeds with this year’s beneficiary, Central Community College-Columbus.
How grateful we are for your generosity!
On behalf of CCC, the TOC planning committee, and the many students who will benefit from a financial scholarship, THANK YOU! Chamber members, area businesses, restaurants, individual donors, bidders, and volunteers helped turn an in-person event for 600 into a unique virtual experience for thousands.
We sold raffle tickets as we always have to nearly 500 people, and the lucky winners were Paula Buresh and Deb Hamling, each winning a $1,500 electric bike.
We created a passport, which is still for sale at the Chamber, that can be used in 10 different communities and 35 restaurants, bakeries, wineries, and coffee shops throughout CCC’s service territory. And we are thrilled so many businesses have purchased them for their employees as one way to continue feeding our local economy. If you haven’t purchased one yet, please call or stop at the Chamber. At a cost of one for $30, two or more for $25, they make great holiday gifts.
Finally, we held that big auction online. For 11 days, we encouraged Chamber members, social media followers and the public to bid on 155 different auction items ranging from $20 to more than $2,500. More than 2,000 supporters visited the Taste of Columbus website and nearly as many bids were placed. Individuals held watch parties and had fun bidding together using Zoom, and we conducted the first-ever, Taste of Columbus Facebook live.
We did the same thing only differently, and in the end - because of this community and its philanthropic support of one another - we raised nearly as much as we have in past years.
Our hat truly overflows.
Thank you!
Jeanne Schieffer is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
