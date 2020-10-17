A Sincere Taste of Gratitude

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We had to rewrite the event, and that turned out to be a good thing! There would have been far fewer coins in our hat had we held the event in person or not held the event at all. As it turns out, we expect to share nearly $50,000 in proceeds with this year’s beneficiary, Central Community College-Columbus.

How grateful we are for your generosity!

On behalf of CCC, the TOC planning committee, and the many students who will benefit from a financial scholarship, THANK YOU! Chamber members, area businesses, restaurants, individual donors, bidders, and volunteers helped turn an in-person event for 600 into a unique virtual experience for thousands.

We sold raffle tickets as we always have to nearly 500 people, and the lucky winners were Paula Buresh and Deb Hamling, each winning a $1,500 electric bike.

We created a passport, which is still for sale at the Chamber, that can be used in 10 different communities and 35 restaurants, bakeries, wineries, and coffee shops throughout CCC’s service territory. And we are thrilled so many businesses have purchased them for their employees as one way to continue feeding our local economy. If you haven’t purchased one yet, please call or stop at the Chamber. At a cost of one for $30, two or more for $25, they make great holiday gifts.