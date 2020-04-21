A special blessing: Columbus Catholic churches unite for car service

Swanton said he felt it was important for folks to be able to come together and see one another. He also stressed the importance of people being able to at least receive a special blessing and see the Eucharist even though they weren’t able to receive it due to the social distancing limitations currently in place.

“I was expecting a big crowd because people have been cooped up for a while and human beings are social people. It was good to get out, even if we were in our cars,” Swanton said. “It was good to see Columbus Catholic come together.”

What added to the significance of the event was how it came together. Swanton said St. Isidore’s parishioner Joan Jahn had made a suggestion about having some kind of outdoor church service, and soon enough, the Knights of Columbus got involved. Longtime Columbus resident Jeff Gokie, a past Grand Knight who is a member of the St. Isidore’s Knights of Columbus and serves as family director for the Knights in a state-wide role, said it took about a week to make it happen.

First, the three Knights councils began talking about how to pull off such a service. Then, they got the approval from Pizza Ranch, the Columbus Police Department and the East-Central District Health Department to make sure it was safe and OK to proceed. Then, they promoted it through the churches and social media.