A special blessing: Columbus Catholic churches unite for car service

Many in Columbus over the weekend showed that though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping them out of churches, it hasn’t weakened their faith.
About 3 p.m. on Sunday, 260-plus vehicles filled most of the parking lots outside of Pizza Ranch and across the street at Super Saver along 33rd Avenue to participate in a Divine Mercy Sunday celebration put on by the Knights of Columbus councils representing the three local Catholic churches (St. Bonaventure, St. Isidore’s and St. Anthony).
“It was really encouraging to see,” said Father Mike Swanton, of St. Bonaventure.
Divine Mercy Sunday is celebrated on the second Sunday of Easter and dates back many years. Polish nun Faustina Kowalska reported visions and visitations from Jesus and conversations with him, according to Swanton. He asked her to paint the vision of his merciful divinity being poured from his Sacred Heart and specifically asked for a feast of Divine Mercy to be established on the first Sunday after Easter Sunday so that mankind would take refuge in him.
In 2000, Pope John Paul II canonized Faustina Kowalska as "the great apostle of Divine Mercy."
The one-hour service saw attendees stay in their cars while Father Swanton was driven around in a truck bed greeting everyone with the image of the Divine Mercy and the Eucharist proudly displayed. Meanwhile, Spirit Catholic Radio 99.3 broadcasted a Chaplet, followed by the Rosary, for all to hear.
Swanton said he felt it was important for folks to be able to come together and see one another. He also stressed the importance of people being able to at least receive a special blessing and see the Eucharist even though they weren’t able to receive it due to the social distancing limitations currently in place.
“I was expecting a big crowd because people have been cooped up for a while and human beings are social people. It was good to get out, even if we were in our cars,” Swanton said. “It was good to see Columbus Catholic come together.”
What added to the significance of the event was how it came together. Swanton said St. Isidore’s parishioner Joan Jahn had made a suggestion about having some kind of outdoor church service, and soon enough, the Knights of Columbus got involved. Longtime Columbus resident Jeff Gokie, a past Grand Knight who is a member of the St. Isidore’s Knights of Columbus and serves as family director for the Knights in a state-wide role, said it took about a week to make it happen.
First, the three Knights councils began talking about how to pull off such a service. Then, they got the approval from Pizza Ranch, the Columbus Police Department and the East-Central District Health Department to make sure it was safe and OK to proceed. Then, they promoted it through the churches and social media.
“The fact that we had so many people – young and old – was pretty cool. It was really neat,” Gokie said. “It was about honoring God, honoring Jesus and what he does … it was really cool to do that in public and show that even though we’re locked in at home, we have faith. We can show that to our community and give hope to people.
“We have a great faith-based community.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
