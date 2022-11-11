A special bookshelf: Friends of CPL raffling off dollhouse bookshelf

Bookshelves can be found at every turn in a library, but in the front doorway of Columbus Public Library, there sits a very different one, made for a special cause.

Almost 20 years ago, Fourth Ward Columbus City Council Member J. Prent Roth, Jr. built a dollhouse bookshelf for his granddaughters. The bookshelf, with small doors and windows on the sides and asymmetrical "rooms" as shelves, the multipurpose furniture is certainly unique.

More recently, Prent built one for the Columbus Public Library and the Friends of the Library to raffle off in a fundraiser. His wife Peggy volunteered his woodworking services at a meeting some time back and now, the shelf awaits its new home.

"Last year we did a few raffles and they're fun for people. This year we decided we would do another, we were thinking about things we could put in it and I said 'Well, my husband built a dollhouse bookshelf for my granddaughters when they were little,' and I said I'd volunteer him to do that," Peggy said.

Peggy, a member of the board for Friends of the Library, said the proceeds from these kinds of contests go toward the group's many projects and community efforts, such as speakers or items for the new library.

"Any money raised from that will be used for the new library, entertainment or programs we present, we do them to be a community asset of some kind," Peggy said.

Friends of the Library President Beth Millard said this is just one of many ways the Friends support the library. Right now, she said, they are working on thank you notes and small gifts for library staff. They have also done breakfasts, Columbus Day activities and volunteer at the library.

"We have volunteers for various things, like if Brad (Hruska) needs help in the children's area or something like that," Millard said.

Millard and Peggy both got involved in the Friends due to their love of the library from an early age.

"Libraries have always enriched my life. This is one way I can 'pay it forward,'" Millard said.

The shelf comes with a selection of "bookshelf" items, such as a small tea set, picture frame, blanket and books. Peggy said as time goes on, more items may be added, as they are trying to find thematic items to include.

Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and may be purchased at the library's front desk. The winner will be selected on Dec. 10 after the library's Holiday String Music program.

"It's a great fundraiser, we're excited about the new library and we'll help make it even better, whatever we can do to support that," Millard said.