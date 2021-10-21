A spooky sight: 8 sign up for Halloween lights contest

There are eight essential stops for anyone planning to make a tour of Halloween displays in Columbus this October, all of them participating in the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department's inaugural Halloween lights contest.

"This is our first year doing it … and I am actually very pleased with the amount of people that were willing to sign up and do it," Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said.

Eckhardt said eight houses in Columbus entered the contest, which was restricted to residences. Photos and video of those eight displays will be posted on the parks and rec department's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages throughout the rest of October. The Adkisson family's display is already up online.

The winner -- to be announced on Nov. 1 -- will be whichever display gets the most shares, likes and comments online. Whoever wins will receive $50 in Columbus Bucks. Columbus Bucks are a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce product, which can be spent at certain businesses in the area.

Eckhardt encouraged people to check out the displays at night or near sunset to get the full effect.

"There's one house -- it's the Porter family house -- where … if you turn your radio to 107.1 the (display) goes to the theme of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller,'" Eckhardt said.

Not all of the displays are totally centered on lights -- many also include lawn displays, pumpkins and other set pieces.

Columbus resident Ginger Willard's display includes Halloween lights and a number of homemade decorations and other items. Her family is one of those participating in the lights contest.

"It is mostly homemade decorations and then Halloween lights, and then I have some witches that I bought … and the light-up pumpkins and skeletons are bought," Willard said.

It's definitely not Willard's first time decorating for Halloween.

"Probably when I was a sixth or seventh grader, I started decorating my mom and dad's house," Willard said. "... When I was out of college and had my own home I started doing it (again), and it's grown over the years."

Willard said her family's decorations usually go up over the course of the month of October, rather than all at once.

Residents may have noticed Halloween displays gradually going up at other homes in downtown Columbus, too, though the seven spook-tacular displays entered in the lights contest are scattered across town -- from the Kime house in the northeast to the Gill family near the center of town to the Cooney, Wemhoff and Flaherty residences to the south and west.

A complete list of light contest participants and their addresses are available on the Parks and Rec Facebook page at facebook.com/ColNEParksandRec.

Eckhardt said she's already heard positive feedback about the lights contest.

"I had people that were like, 'I'm so glad we're doing this for Halloween because a lot of the competitions are usually for Christmas,'" Eckhardt said.

Although, Eckhardt added, the parks and recreation department will be holding a similar contest for winter holiday decorations later this year.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

